420 Braise It: Buy Our New Cookbook Now

The newest addition to the MUNCHIES cookbook collection, and the only compendium of cannabis-infused cooking you’ll ever need, drops today. Introducing: Bong Appétit: Mastering the Art of Cooking with Weed.

In these pages are 65 of our best recipes for all things weed-infused, from sweet to savory, from cocktails to entrées, and everything in between. We give you our expert-tested methods for extractions, including oils, butter, milks, liquor and more—the building blocks you need for exploring all of the ways that cannabis can be put to creative culinary use. We got a bunch of experts—like Bong Appétit hosts and certified cannabis geniuses Vanessa Lavorato and Ry Prichard, as well as all-around edibles expert Elise McDonough—to help us out, too, so the book’s rounded out with everything you might want to know.

Videos by VICE

Pick up a copy from your favorite retailer:

And in the meantime, feast your eyes on some of the edibles inside, and get in the mood with some back episodes of Bong Appétit over on VICELAND.: