5 Charged With Murder, Accused of Torturing Transgender Man for Weeks

Five men have been charged in the murder of a 24-year-old transgender man in New York.

Sam Nordquist, the victim, traveled to New York from his home state of Minnesota back in September. Authorities reported him as missing on Feb. 9 after he lost contact with his loved ones, the Associated Press reported.

Videos by VICE

On Friday, New York State Police charged five people with murder after they repeated acts of violence on and tortured the man for over a month before discarding his body in a field.

According to Major Kevin Sucher, commander of Troop E, the case was “by far the worst” homicide investigation the office has ever been a part of.

“No human being should have to endure what Sam endured,” he said during a televised news conference.

5 People Charged in the ‘Horrific and Brutal’ Murder of Sam Nordquist

Gov. of New York Kathy Hochul also shared a statement about the incident, labeling the murder as “horrific and brutal.”

She added that the State Police and District Attorney are working together to investigate whether it was a hate crime. However, so far, the district attorney’s office said they “have no indication” that’s the case.

“To help alleviate the understandable concern that his murder could be a hate crime, we are disclosing that Sam and his assailants were known to each other, identified as LGBTQ+, and at least one of the defendants lived with Sam in the time period leading up to the instant offense,” the office’s statement reads.

In the meantime, The New York State Office of Victim Services is connecting the victim’s family with services and support, per Gov. Hochul’s requests.

“I have also directed the New York State Division of Human Rights Hate and Bias Prevention Unit to offer assistance and support to all community members affected by this terrible act of violence,” she said. “There must be justice for Sam Nordquist.”