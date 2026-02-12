5 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Saying Yes to a Potential Date

When Valentine’s Day comes around, it’s natural to question your relationship status, whether you’re single or committed. While some couples reflect on the health of their connection, some singles might ask: “Am I ready to date?“

New data from Hily Dating App shows that Google searches for “am I ready to date” jumped 245% over the past month, and searches for “should I start dating” rose 180 percent.

Videos by VICE

“Valentine’s Day operates like a mirror to how we see ourselves, reflect on our relational history, and assess how we proceed with our dating lives,” says Dr. Sabrina Romanoff, relationship expert at Hily Dating App and Harvard-trained clinical psychologist. “This shift shows how much greater awareness and intentionality people are bringing to dating. It’s no longer a question of wanting to date, but rather a question of readiness: emotional availability and the capacity to fully invest your resources.”

To help singles better understand whether they’re ready for a relationship, Dr. Romanoff shared five questions to ask yourself before jumping back into the dating pool this Valentine’s Day.

It’s human nature to crave companionship, but it’s important to reflect on the driving forces behind your desire to date. For example, are you just afraid of being alone, or are you genuinely willing to invest in a loving relationship?

“This question helps you understand whether you want to date from a grounded, intentional place or if you’re feeling pushed by loneliness, pressure, or the sense that everyone else is moving ahead,” says Romanoff. “When motivation comes from social comparison, panic, or anxiety, people tend to over-compromise and burn out faster.”

2. Am I Emotionally Available Or Just Seeking a Distraction?

Many people enter into relationships when they’re not ready to show up as a present partner. While it might be tempting to ease your post-breakup heartache by diving into something new and exciting, give yourself a moment to pause and heal.

“Being preoccupied with unresolved feelings from your past relationship isn’t the optimal condition to start looking for a new partner,” says Romanoff. “This question requires you to be honest about some feelings you likely are still grappling with, like resentment, mistrust, or grief. Emotional availability is a term that gets thrown around a lot, but ultimately it just means having enough safety and space to be present, curious, and responsive instead of reactive.”

3. Am I Willing to Tolerate the Discomfort of Growth?

No matter how healed you might be, relationships tend to trigger our deepest wounds. If you’re not ready to take accountability for your healing and growth, you might not be ready for a relationship.

“Dating inevitably requires you to have courage: the courage to be vulnerable and put yourself out there, risk rejection, and sit with uncertainty,” says Romanoff. “This question checks whether someone expects dating to provide comfort through complacency, or help them grow and evolve into a better version of themselves.”

4. What Patterns Am I Repeating in My Dating Life?

Many of us continue repeating the same negative cycles in dating without ever taking a moment to reflect.

“Recurring dating patterns, at the end of the day, aren’t personal failures; they’re useful data,” says Romanoff. “They offer insight into how you date (not a verdict on who you are) that can help you proceed from a more self-aware stance. This question invites reflection on who you’re drawn to, how relationships tend to start, and where they usually fall apart.”

Once you’re equipped with self-awareness, you can begin to make better choices and date with more intention.

5. What Do I Actually Need From a Relationship Right Now?

Expressing our needs in relationships can be difficult, but it’s even more challenging when we’re not clear with ourselves first.

“Our needs evolve, but many people date using expectations shaped by much earlier relationships without realizing it,” Romanoff points out. “Taking time to clarify what would feel fulfilling now, and how you actually want your next relationship to look, helps reduce confusion and disappointment.”