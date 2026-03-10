5 Subtle Signs They’re Attracted to You

Our body language sometimes reveals more than our actual words. For example, when someone is romantically interested in you, they might maintain prolonged eye contact or even mirror your movements without realizing. In other words, our body language can reveal our attraction before we’re even aware of it.

“Interest isn’t always declared, but often displayed,” says Emily Conway, CEO of Dragon Toys, who has spent years studying the dynamics of attraction and human connection. “The body has a way of communicating what the mind hasn’t quite caught up with yet, and once you know what to look for, these signals become surprisingly readable.

This is both a blessing and a curse, depending on how you look at it. For one, it can help you understand whether your crush is feeling the same energy you are. However, it can also expose your feelings to your date.

Wondering whether someone is into you? Here are five subtle cues to look out for.

Never underestimate the power and seduction of eye contact.

“Eye contact is incredibly intimate,” says Conway. “When someone holds your gaze a little longer than they need to, they’re telling you something, even if they don’t realize they’re doing it.”

Of course, this doesn’t just refer to quick glances or natural eye contact during conversations. It describes prolonged, flirtatious, and energetically-charged eye contact.

“Pay attention to whether it keeps happening,” Conway says. “One long look could be a coincidence. Several is a pattern.”

2. Body Orientation and Leaning In

If you know how to read body language, you likely understand that people often naturally position themselves toward those they feel comfortable or engaged with.

“We orient ourselves toward what matters to us,” Conway explains. “If someone’s feet and shoulders are angled toward you while everyone else is facing a different direction, you’ve got their attention, whether they know it or not.”

3. Subtle, Repeated Touch (Context-Appropriate)

When we’re attracted to someone, we often seek out ways to get closer to them. Of course, this goes beyond sex, including small gestures like brushing hands on the table or lightly touching someone’s arm while laughing.

“Touch is a big one,” says Conway. “It doesn’t have to be dramatic. In fact, the more subtle and repeated it is, the more telling it tends to be. Someone who keeps finding small reasons to make physical contact is almost certainly interested.”

4. Grooming Gestures

I don’t know about you, but whenever I’m attracted to someone, I naturally become more self-aware, worrying about how I’m presenting myself. I’ll fix my hair twenty times during the conversation or correct my posture every five minutes. These small grooming gestures might indicate someone’s affection for you.

“Grooming gestures are almost entirely subconscious,” Conway notes. “The brain kicks into ‘present well’ mode around people we find attractive. It’s automatic. If someone keeps tidying themselves up while talking to you, take it as a good sign.”

5. Mirroring Your Movements

When someone feels drawn to you, they might begin to mirror your movements, allowing you to take the reins a bit. This unconscious pattern shows that the person is engaged and in tune with you.

“Mirroring is one of the more fascinating signs because it’s rarely deliberate,” says Conway. “It signals that someone is deeply attuned to you. If you notice it, it usually means they’re genuinely engaged and not just being polite.”