5 Ways To Protect Your Relationship From Daylight Saving Time Woes

The clocks are set to change Halloween weekend, with many of us gaining a beloved hour of sleep. And while it might feel like a positive in the moment, this time shift means shorter daylight hours and early darkness.

“Falling behind,” so to speak, can greatly impact our mental health and well-being, especially as the weather cools and we’re forced indoors. Many partners, especially married couples, feel this impact the hardest. Daylight Saving Time can strain relationships due to factors like sleep disturbances, increased irritability, and lower energy.

Videos by VICE

Julian Bremner, Executive Partner at family law solicitor, Rayden Solicitors, outlined five tips for partners adjusting to the time change—so the clock change doesn’t end in divorce.

1. Recognize and Discuss Changes

If you notice your mental health is plummeting after the time change, it’s crucial to communicate this issue with your partner.

“The end of daylight saving time can affect everyone differently,” says Bremner. “Less sunlight can lower mood and disrupt sleep, making small disagreements feel bigger. Because of this, it’s important to talk openly about how you’re feeling with your partner.”

In many cases, clearer, more honest communication can solve a majority of relationship issues.

“Simply acknowledging that the shift in light and routine may be causing extra stress, and letting your partner know, can avoid unnecessary misunderstandings later on,” Bremner says.

2. Prioritize Rest and Routine

I don’t know about you, but I require much more sleep during the colder, darker months than I do during spring and summer.

“When the clocks change, sleep patterns can easily slip,” Bremner says. “Fatigue often fuels irritability and conflict, so try to keep a consistent bedtime and carve out time to rest.”

3. Make Space For Connection

Keeping the spark alive in your relationship is crucial to its sustainability. Rather than neglecting your partner or allowing your relationship to suffer due to irritability and fatigue, find ways to connect. Who knows—maybe the solution to your winter blues is cuddling up with your partner in front of a warm fire.

“With less time to enjoy outdoor activities in the daylight, it’s important to continue to foster connection and quality time,” Bremner explains. “Try doing this by planning low-pressure activities like watching a film or cooking together. Even small moments of shared downtime can help strengthen your bond and lift your mood during darker months.”

4. Handle Conflict Constructively

Regardless of the time of year, relationship conflict is bound to arise from time to time. What matters most isn’t avoiding arguments altogether, but rather navigating them with grace and empathy.

“Seasonal stress can make it easy to snap or withdraw, so try to address disagreements early and calmly where possible,” Bremner recommends. “Focus on listening before responding, and take breaks when emotions run high. If you are separated or going through a separation, try to be mindful of how tension and conflict can affect the whole family.

5. Focus on Wellbeing

If you want to be a good partner, you must first treat yourself like one. In other words, take care of yourself and your own needs so you can better show up for those around you.

“Exercise, light exposure, and time outdoors can all boost mood and resilience,” Bremner says. “Prioritising your own wellbeing can help you bring patience and empathy into your relationships. For this reason, try to spend a bit of time outdoors each day and keep your body moving, even if it’s just for a quick walk around the block.”