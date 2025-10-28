5 Worst Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolutions, Ranked by Design

Pokémon Legends Z-A has many incredible new Mega Evolutions. Some of them, however, have designs ranging from “wtf” to downright disappointing. Here are the five worst new PLZA Mega Evolutions, ranked by design only.

Most Disappointing Mega Evolutions in Pokémon Legends Z-A

Before we dive into this list, I just wanted to say that the vast majority of the new Pokémon designs in Pokémon Legends Z-A are incredible. In fact, I actually think PLZA has some of Game Freak’s best character designs in the series’ history.

The Pokémon trainers in the story, in particular, are truly amazing. I also always have respect when the Pokémon Company takes a big swing and a risk with certain designs.

I would much rather have weird, freaky Pokémon than boring ones. Finally, Mega Evolutions are tricky because many players want the new forms to look different enough while also keeping in line with the Pokémon’s original design.

There’s a balance, and it’s not exactly easy to pull off. That said, here are the five new Mega Evolutions I would rank at the bottom of Pokémon Legends Z-A.

5. Mega Feraligatr

Mega Feraligatr is the perfect example of “what could have been.” The Pokémon Legends Z-A starter had so much potential, all squandered. Look, I’ll just come right out and say it: the Pokémon literally has a toilet seat on its head!

On paper, Mega Feraligatr should have been one of the fiercest-looking characters in the game. A red helmet clamps down on the spikes on his arms to form a giant red skull. What’s not to like?

However, instead of staying closed, the helmet flips up during battle and literally bounces around the entire time while in combat. To say it looks goofy is an understatement. It’s no surprise many fans have taken to calling this the “toilet seat” Mega Evolution. But sadly, it’s an accurate description. Even when the red helmet remains closed for a split second during attack animations, it looks like a giant plastic chili pepper.

4. Mega Chesnaught

There is nothing wrong with Mega Chesnaught, per se. The reason it makes my list is simply because it’s kind of boring. If you were to look at this Mega Evolution side by side with the original design, it’s pretty much the same thing, just with the added crown, cape, and shield pauldrons.

I honestly kind of feel like this is what Chesnaught should have always looked like. This should have been his base model in Pokémon X and Y.

So yeah, it’s not that Mega Chesnaught is ugly — it’s just kind of safe. You could honestly swap this out for several other Pokémon Legends Z-A characters, such as Mega Froslass. However, I actually think Froslass looks better with her lower half stretched out. It makes her dress look like it’s flowing, which lines up with her Ghost/Ice-type aesthetic.

That said, any Pokémon in PLZA where their new Mega Evolution feels like a correction could make this spot on the list.

3. Mega Pyroar

When Pokémon Legends Z-A leaks revealed Mega Pyroar was in the game, I got excited. I’ve always felt that the Gen 6 character suffered from the “it looks too similar to a real-life animal” Pokémon designs from that era. Plus, I mean, come on, it’s a fire-breathing lion. It has so much potential! Unfortunately, Mega Pyroar is one of the more disappointing Mega Evolutions in PLZA.

I think the obvious issue is that its design literally looks like they took the bottom half of its fur and then copied, pasted, and mirrored it on its head. But even ignoring this fact, the design just looks overly busy. You almost can’t even see Pyroar’s body or face. Instead, it just looks like a set of floating eyes peeking out from behind a wall of fur.

Since I’m not the biggest fan of Pyroar’s base design, I was really hoping its new Mega Evolution would elevate it. Sadly, this was not the case.

2. Mega Zygarde

This one pains me to write because I absolutely love Mega Zygarde in the game itself. I mean, it has a freakin’ cannon strapped to its head and shoots out a massive laser beam. Using its move Core Enforcer while Mega Evolved is seriously one of the coolest things I’ve seen in a Pokémon game. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said for its design.

Seriously, just look at this monstrosity. I do get that Game Freak had to figure out how to handle perspective on this model, as the cannon on its head is supposed to be absolutely massive. But surely we could have gotten a better solution for those arms? The tiny twisted straps morphing into the giant laser cannon just look really silly.

I get it, lore- and story-wise, but the actual Mega Zygarde model is really goofy. But hey, maybe that’s also why it’s kind of awesome.

1. Mega Starmie

Without a doubt, the worst-looking Pokémon Legends Z-A Mega Evolution has to go to Mega Starmie. Even after launch, I’m still a bit perplexed by this one. It has HUMAN KNEES! And they bend!

I know that since Mega Starmie was leaked, fans have been making Patrick Starfish wearing boots memes from SpongeBob SquarePants. Which, to be fair, I totally see the resemblance.

But I actually think Mega Starmie is less cartoon whimsy and more nightmare fuel. Something about its human-looking knees gives off an uncanny valley vibe — especially when you see this freaky Pokémon in action. The first time I fought it during its Rogue Mega battle, I actually screamed a little when it started running toward me.

Even when it moves in battle, it scurries around and even pumps its arms back and forth like a runner. Yeah, no thanks. Although I could see Mega Starmie becoming beloved by fans for its meme factor, I know I’ve had it on my team just so I could terrorize other Trainers in Pokémon Legends Z-A.