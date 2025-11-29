5 Zodiac Signs Ready to Clean Up Their Lives Once Mercury Goes Direct

Starting today, Mercury is stationing direct in Scorpio—which will bring the ultimate relief.

Yes, you read that right. We’ve been in Mercury retrograde since November 9, but we’re nearing the end. Today, November 29, we will finally experience some cosmic clarity and comfort.

Videos by VICE

“Thankfully, the emotional backwardness, serious confusion, and never-ending slowdowns that have plagued us all month are finally coming to a close as Mercury stations direct at 20° Scorpio on November 29,” says Rachel Ruth Tate, certified astrologer at Casinos Analyzer.

According to Tate, “Mercury direct in Scorpio’s third decan clears the emotional backlog we’ve been avoiding—especially around intimacy, honesty, and who we trust.”

While this energetic shift will soothe us all, five signs in particular will finally get their shit together, according to Tate. Keep reading to figure out whether you’re one of the lucky ones.

1. Aries

Aries, it’s time to face the facts: you will never have complete certainty in any area of life—especially when it comes to relationships. The goal is to connect with others despite the risks and uncertainty that come along with it.

“This month has been an awkward education in connectedness and the messy, raw reality of significant relationships,” says Tate. “The only way to trust people is to trust them. This Mercury direct station reminds you that you can’t win them all, and real intimacy means not keeping score.”

2. Gemini

Gemini, it’s time to set some boundaries and take control of your own life, as no one else will do it for you. Thankfully, there’s no better time than now.

“You’ve been struggling this fall, and the Mercury direct station represents a real turning point in your health and work routines,” says Tate. “Other people have been roadblocks to your own ability to maximize your time and efficiently plan your schedule, but you can’t blame them. You can say no!”

3. Virgo

Virgo, it’s rare that you don’t have your shit together. However, this recent Mercury retrograde might have thrown you off your game. It’s time to get back on track and remember who you are.

“Maybe things have gotten out of hand for you in some conversations or situations lately,” Tate says. “This Mercury direct station provides the perfect opportunity to focus your mental energy on deeply held goals and the pursuit of dreams. You’re ready to reach for more. “

4. Scorpio

Scorpio, have you forgotten just how powerful you are? Your intuition and passion are gifts, and it’s time to channel them appropriately.

“Your strategy is changing in some important way right now, as Mercury stations direct in your sign,” Tate explains. “Pay attention to your intuition and humble yourself enough to learn. There is no magic more powerful than your attention.”

5. Capricorn

Capricorn, your desires are right at your fingertips. You just have to find the courage to pursue them.

“You can feel your hopes and dreams changing shape inside,” says Tate. “This Mercury direct station is best blessed with honest prayer and purely held intention. Focus on what you really want, and it’s yours.”