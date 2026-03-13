50 Cent and His Beef With Papoose, Explained: All the Moments That Led to Their Feud

Add another name to the long list of artists 50 Cent is feuding with at the moment. Brooklyn rapper Papoose has been mercilessly trolled by 50, dealing with his AI-powered trolls on Instagram. Given the sheer amount of beef that he indulges in, though, it can be hard to grasp where it even started in the first place. He’s even become the face of DoorDash because of it.

So where did 50 Cent’s problems with Papoose start? All of it traces back to veteran rapper and Terror Squad alum Remy Ma. Despite her allegiance to his formal rival Fat Joe, 50 Cent made it a point to support Remy during her prison stint from 2007-2014. He wrote letters of appeal to the judges of her case, aiding in her post-prison life. Ever since, the two have been tight.

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“This man @50cent is so special to me; I don’t even think he knows how special he is to me. When I needed people’s support the most he didn’t run away & pretend to be too busy like a lot of others. He took out time to write & sign not 1 but 2 separate letters in the hopes of helping me win my appeals when I was incarcerated. He didn’t have to do it but he did & I truly appreciate it,” Remy Ma wrote of 50 Cent on Instagram in 2016.

She had been dating Papoose since 2004 before marrying over the phone in 2008. However, 50 eventually made things messy, especially when the pair called things off in 2025.

50 Cent Mercilessly Trolls Papoose After Breaking Up With Remy Ma

Back in 2018, Remy and Papoose renewed their wedding vows and announced they’d have a child together. Still, 50 shot his shot, saying, “Damn Remy you lost mad weight, hey slim.” Naturally, it didn’t take Papoose to take notice, invoking the mother of 50’s child. “Damn, Daphne Joy no wedding yet? If 50 Cent doesn’t marry you… I’ll introduce you to my homeboy. He’s more mature,” he wrote.

50 wouldn’t let Pap get the last word and attempted to play coy. “Remy blocked till she can get control of her husband and s***. All I said was she lost weight and pap start tripping. I’m not fighting nobody over their wife now,” 50 wrote in a since-deleted IG post.

Papoose retorted with posts of 50 Cent with dildos, but it never expanded much beyond that. He had divorced Remy Ma in 2025 and got into a new relationship with boxer Claressa Shields. Meanwhile, 50 found new targets to harass. However, things flared up again in January 2026, when Papoose got into an altercation with a TikTok comedian after the comedian insulted Shields. Naturally, 50 couldn’t help himself, and eventually, they got into another war of words on Instagram.

Papoose also took his feud into the studio and released several diss records at 50 Cent, all of which 50 promptly dismissed as wack. Meanwhile, Shields just finds the whole thing on 50’s end to be childish and filled with lies. “50 need therapy,” Shields wrote in a lengthy series of posts. “He go around mad at the world or anybody successful because he got his heart broke. It happens. Get tf over it!”