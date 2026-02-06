50 Cent Continues to Troll Diddy in Super Bowl Commercial for DoorDash

25+ years into his career, 50 Cent has become synonymous with beef. Diddy, Ja Rule, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Rick Ross, The Game, Young Buck, Cam’ron, DJ Khaled, the list is seemingly endless. Whether it was serious or just another trolling exhibition, he has never shied away from antagonizing other people. He rarely loses. Instead, he continues until his opposition finally relents out of sheer exhaustion. So what better way to crown yourself as the master troll and the king of beef than by cementing it for the Super Bowl?

Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, 50 Cent has partnered with DoorDash for The Big Beef, a social media campaign centered around rivalries. There, 50 admitted his hand in beef of his own, something he heartily embraced with a smile. “It comes to my attention that everyone’s calling me a troll. Some said even the ‘king of trolls.’ First of all, I’m flattered,” 50 joked in the commercial.

Then, 50 sarcastically quipped that he’s trying to leave the past behind him, while pulling up a DoorDash-branded bag filled with nods of his old feuds. Of course, given his onslaught online and in interviews, Diddy had to be referenced.

“But I’m done with all that. I would never do a deal with DoorDash, and quite literally deliver beef, with millions of people watching. I mean, who would do something like that?” 50 questioned before DoorDash themselves confirmed that he would. “Delivering quality beef… it’s more of an art than a science.”

Then, he plucked things out of the bags that had tons of allusions to his past rivalries. Sometimes, they’re subtle, with potential references to his trolling with Floyd Mayweather and Ja Rule. However, the big obvious ones that get a crack out of 50 Cent are the Diddy-related ones. He pulled out a bag of cheese puffs and shrugged, “Don’t want to be too obvious.” Shortly afterwards, he pulled out a pack of combs in reference to his rival’s government name.

After endorsing DoorDash’s delivery service, 50’s last wisecrack came at Diddy’s prison sentence itself. “And you know what goes great with beef? A bottle of this beautiful Branson Cognac. Aged four years… or 50 months. Who’s keeping count?” 50 Cent grinned.

50 has never lacked the capacity to just troll his adversaries on Instagram. Why bring the beef along with DoorDash? In a press statement, 50 couldn’t pass it up when the delivery service juggernaut came to him with the campaign. “I’ve always been about keeping it real, so when DoorDash approached me about a social campaign around beef, it felt authentic from the start,” 50 Cent said. “They’ve got everything you need, and just like with beef, the receipts speak for themselves.”