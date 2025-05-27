50 Cent Believes Diddy Will Be Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison

50 Cent hasn’t stopped taking shots at Sean “Diddy” Combs as the hip-hop mogul enters the third week of his sex trafficking trial.

Over the weekend, 50 Cent hopped on Instagram to troll his longtime rival. Alongside an AI image of a grey-haired Diddy in the courtroom, Fif shared his take on how many years the Bad Boy Records founder will be sentenced.

“What’s the spread on this, I got Diddy doing 20,” 50 captioned the post. “His friends just [running emoji] got the fuck away for him. SMH BadBoy Dangerous!”

Of course, it isn’t the first time 50 Cent has shared his thoughts on Diddy during his sex crimes trial.

Last week, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper clowned Diddy for allegedly destroying Kid Cudi’s Porsche in 2012 by throwing a Molotov cocktail in the car after he found out Cudi was dating his ex-girlfriend Cassie.

“Molotov Diddy was doing old-school shit out here,” 50 Cent captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo of Cudi’s incinerated car. “Old killer Rat Jimmy threw one them at us. LOL.”

50 Cent Can’t Stop Making Fun of Diddy

In another Instagram post, Fif ripped Diddy for traumatizing Cudi’s dog, which the Cleveland artist claimed he found locked in the bathroom upon returning to his home to also discover his Porsche had been torched by Diddy.

“What the fuck Diddy did to Kid cudi Dog? Over the girl, man? Lol,” 50 captioned a photo of himself smiling while working out.

Diddy’s legal team has since requested Cudi’s testimony be thrown out, arguing that a “witness generally cannot testify that in his opinion, a declarant was lying when making a statement.”

Diddy is currently in custody in the Special Housing Unit in Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. Combs has pleaded not guilty to one count of racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.