50-cent-clowns-tracy-morgan-over-vomiting-on-the-court-at-knicks-game

Tracy Morgan’s unfortunate vomiting incident at a recent New York Knicks game has caught a lot of attention, and now the Saturday Night Live alum is even being clowned by 50 Cent.

On Monday, Morgan was sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden, for the Knicks’ March 17th game against the Miami Heat. In the early minutes of the third quarter, Morgan vomited on the floor, causing the game to be stopped. MSG staff helped get Morgan off the court and cleaned up the mess so that the game could resume.

Video of the incident can be seen here, showing Morgan being taken out in a wheelchair. while holding a towel to his mouth. The comedian also appeared to be suffering from a nosebleed, per XXL.

In response to the incident, 50 Cent shared a graphic photo and quipped, “Damn Tracy WTF going on bro, too much Branson cognac. LOL.”

Morgan has since addressed the situation, revealing that he was suffering from food poisoning

“Thank you for all your concern! I’m doing ok now and doctors say it was food poisoning,” Morgan wrote on Instagram, alongside a shirtless photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. “Appreciate my MSG family for taking such good care of me and I need to shout out the crew that had to clean that up. Appreciate you!

“More importantly, the Knicks are now 1-0 when I throw up on the court so maybe I’ll have to break it out again in the playoffs.” The Knicks went on to defeat the Heat 116-95.

50 Cent Trolled Rick Ross over the Millenium Tour, and Drake Songs

Morgan isn’t the only one getting clowned by 50 lately, as the rapper also trolled Rick Ross for being listed low in the lineup of the upcoming Millennium Tour, and also insinuated that he has no hit songs that don’t feature Drake.

In a post shared to Instagram, Ross hit back at 50, implying that the rapper is having trouble finishing work on his G-Unit Film & Television Studios in Shreveport, Louisiana due to lack of funds. He also threatened to buy 50’s master recordings.

So far, Morgan doesn’t seem to be offended by 50’s joke.

