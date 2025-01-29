50 Cent Has Hilarious Reaction to Lawsuit Over Alleged SUV Door Assault

50 Cent is reportedly being sued by a man who claims that the rapper is responsible for an injury he revived while riding his scooter, and 50’s response is so hilarious—as expected.

According to TMZ, Guadalupe De Los Santos claims he attended a 50 Cent book signing at The Grove in Los Angeles on Sept. 11, 2024, to get footage of the Queens native. De Los Santos alleges that, following the event, he was stopped at a red light on his scooter when an SUV pulled up next to him.

In his lawsuit, De Los Santos claims that a door of the SUV—which he believes was carrying 50—swung open, knocking him to the ground and causing injury. He’s accusing 50 of ordering someone in the vehicle to hit him with the door. De Los Santos has hired notorious attorney Gloria Allred to represent him and is seeking damages.

50 has since responded to the reports, and you will almost certainly find his retort to be extremely on par with how he usually handles these things. XXL reports that 50 took to Instagram to address the situation by sharing photos of himself with Allred, the attorney representing De Los Santos.

“The moment I realized I don’t like lawyers, Gloria you should know better, chase a different ambulance,” 50 captioned one of his posts. In the second, he added, “Gloria you’re not gonna get any money from me that way, but if you call me I’ll take you to dinner. LOL.”

In a more professional approach—albeit less funny—50’s attorneys also issued a statement. “Mr. Jackson has neither been served with nor seen a filed copy of a lawsuit filed by Ms. Allred’s firm,” the statement reads. “However, if and when such a frivolous claim is filed and served, rest assured that Mr. Jackson’s legal team will swiftly move to dismiss the matter and seek the maximum costs, fees, sanctions, and other remedies that are available under law.”

“Based upon the leaked reports presumably by Ms. Allred,” the statement adds, “Mr. Jackson is not alleged to be the driver of the vehicle or even the individual who the Plaintiff paparazzi alleges opened the door as he charged a vehicle as it drove away from the bookstore.”