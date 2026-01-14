50 Cent Reacts to Irv Gotti’s Resurfaced Criticisms, Trolling the Late DJ From Beyond the Grave

50 Cent has made tons of enemies over the years. Sometimes, he’s able to patch things up, despite his incessant trolling and antagonizing. Take Jadakiss and Fat Joe as examples, the latter proving that there’s a soft side somewhere in there with 50. However, there are some people who are and likely always will be mortal enemies with the G-Unit rapper. Hell will freeze over if Ja Rule were to become actual friends with 50. The same went for the late Murder Inc. founder Irv Gotti, all the way back into his last days.

That bitter hatred manifested in countless interviews, including his 2019 conversation with DJ Vlad. There, Gotti theorized that 50 Cent had some private deal with Satan himself in order to survive 9 shots. Additionally, he believed that the “Many Men” legend had a part in his federal court case. All of this resulted in some particularly scathing words from Irv Gotti.

“He’s a very unique individual because here’s a guy who starts beef and pretends that he is the bully and the roughest toughest n***a on the face of the earth, right, and then he tells on you,” Gotti said of 50 Cent. “It’s like the biggest oxymoron and the biggest mind-f***ing trickery to the public. Those that don’t know think this guy’s ill and he’s tough, but when you look at it, he’s fooled the world.”

50 Cent Trolls Irv Gotti, even in death

All of these alleged contradictions see Gotti claim that 50 has actually been an asset for the police this entire time. The way he sees it, how else would he get off so easily from his past controversies? “When you’re in your bed shot the f*** up. I think the police and the feds came to him, and I think he told them a great story of Irv Gotti and Kenneth ‘Supreme’ McGriff,” Gotti theorized, referencing a former drug lord who was in Gotti’s money laundering case.

Of course, in typical 50 fashion, he uses all of this as a great excuse to crack jokes and troll, even to those in the grave. “Now why would he say such nasty things about me knowing I’m a born again Christian,” Fif wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “These people just get in the way, Uh-huh it’s God’s plan. R.I.P.”

This isn’t even the first time that 50 Cent has trolled Irv Gotti in death. Upon the news, he quipped, “I’m smoking on dat Gotti pack, nah God bless him LOL.”