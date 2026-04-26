6 Hip-Hop Artists Who Are Just as Good at Acting as They Are at Rapping

It’s not easy to rap and act well. Usually, one is favored more than the other because they are two different disciplines. There’s a reason Mark Wahlberg didn’t eventually go back to being Marky Mark and sending out good vibrations. Being on screen and playing a role was much easier than wielding a mic for him. Similarly, Drake was solid as Wheelchair Jimmy in Degrassi, but he’s clearly found his calling in hip-hop.

But there are some artists who have managed to figure out the craft of acting. They learned how to bridge their natural charisma onto the big screens. Their rapping still might be better comparatively, but there isn’t an egregious gap between the two skill sets. Noisey selects six rappers who have acquired strong film resumes under their belts.

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6 Rappers That Can Actually Act as Well as Their Rapping

A$AP Rocky

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A$AP Rocky is the only new artist who could reasonably make a living off of acting if he wanted. Fans knew early on what he could be in Hollywood with his magnetic screen presence in Dope. By then, he was still fully committed to his music and fashion. However, with roles in Spike Lee’s Highest 2 Lowest and the Rose Byrne-led If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, he has real potential under the right director. It says a lot that he didn’t look too out of place acting alongside Denzel Washington, arguably the greatest actor of all time.

Mos Def/Yasiin Bey

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Before Yasiin Bey essentially disappeared from music and acting alike, Mos Def had a blooming career in Hollywood. His guest work on Chappelle’s Show made for some of the funniest skits on television. Moreover, his haunting, desperate edge in Bamboozled with the lovable everyman energy in Brown Sugar showed that Bey had some range with his roles.

Tupac Shakur

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Tupac was an electric actor in his tragically brief career. Juice is the most obvious example; the film doesn’t reach its heights by shifting into horror territory without the crazed look in his eyes or deranged actions. But films like Poetic Justice and Above The Rim effortlessly show the charm and presence Pac had in his music, too. In another reality, he may have landed the Mace Windu role he was rumored for in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

Cam’ron

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Paid in Full proved that there was some untapped potential in Cam’ron’s acting career. As Rico, he leaned into his natural New York charisma and made for one of the most memorable roles of the 2000s. It never quite ended up in overacting territory either. Instead, he relished in diabolical villainy, smirking and stressing that he would get paid by any means necessary.

He’d eventually make Killa Season, an absurdist street drama/comedy that became a cult classic. But it’s easy to imagine a universe where Cam plays a number of hilarious supporting roles.

Ice Cube

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Ice Cube may be known for his many comedies over the years, like Friday. However, he showed his dramatic chops early on in his career working with John Singleton. He lends a real hardened legitimacy to characters like Doughboy in Boyz N The Hood or Fudge in Higher Learning.

Queen Latifah

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Queen Latifah has made such a meaningful imprint on Hollywood that some people might not know her for her music at all. Initially, her career started in supporting roles for films like House Party 2, Juice, and Jungle Fever. However, it really began to blossom when Latifah played Khadijah James on Living Single, the original and better version of Friends.

By the time she played Cleo in Set It Off, she had shown her dramatic chops and transitioned to acting as her main career. She eventually received a Best Supporting Actress nomination for her role in the 2002 rendition of Chicago. Moreover, she became a staple in romantic comedies for years, from Brown Sugar and Just Wright to Bringing Down The House and Last Holiday. If anything, fans of Queen Latifah the actor should go back to her days as a hip-hop pioneer and see what they missed.