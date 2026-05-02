6 Things Men Always Get Wrong About Women, According to a Clinical Sexologist

Men and women connect differently, and most people don’t think about that until they’re already in the middle of a fight about a text message that was never really about a text message.

Claudia Six, Ph.D., a clinical sexologist with over 34 years of experience and author of Erotic Integrity, laid out six of the most common places where that disconnect lives, writing in Psychology Today. The hetero model, for the sake of this piece.

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Your Silence Reads as Withdrawal

Her brain doesn’t do well with unexplained silence. Yours might be perfectly content to sit in it, but hers is already three scenarios deep into what it might mean. A quick “still thinking, still here” costs you nothing and saves you from a very different conversation later.

She Doesn’t Think in a Straight Line

Men tend to want the headline. Women tend to give you the whole story because the whole story is how they process and connect. If you spend the conversation waiting for her to get there, you’ve already missed it.

She’s Not Asking You to Fix It

The instinct to solve is strong. Resist it. She brings something emotional to you because she wants company in it, not a way out of it. Six has been saying this for 34 years—”that makes sense, I get why you feel that way” does more work than any solution you could offer. And the issue tends to clear up faster because of it.

Inconvenient Timing Is Actually About Connection

Bringing something up at the wrong moment is a deliberate choice on her end. The inconvenience of interrupting you feels smaller to her than watching the two of you drift. She’s not oblivious to your distraction. She’s just decided that connection is worth the disruption. You don’t have to drop everything and have the full conversation right then. Acknowledging it and telling her you’ll come back to it is enough to keep things from cooling off.

The Small Thing Is Rarely Just the Small Thing

Women keep close tabs on the emotional climate of a relationship, which means small complaints are often proxies for bigger ones. “Why didn’t you text back?” can easily be code for “Are we good?” Answering the literal question and moving on means the actual conversation never happened.

She Needs to Feel Seen, Not Solved

She shares something, and all she wants is one very simple thing: to feel like you got it. That’s the whole transaction. No solution required, no pushback, just “I see you, that makes sense.” Don’t skip that part, or she’ll bring it up again, because from her end, the conversation never closed. Give her that moment, and it does.

Six ends on a note that should get everyone’s attention. When a woman feels genuinely heard and emotionally met, that openness becomes erotic. Consider that your incentive.