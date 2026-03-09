6 Tips for Surviving ‘False Spring’

Located on the northeast coast, I’m no stranger to harsh winters. But perhaps the worst part of this snowy, frigid season is its final stretch into March—and the tease of warm temperatures that accompany it.

Knowing spring is just around the corner certainly warms my frozen heart, but just as quickly as the temperature reaches 79 degrees on a random mid-March afternoon, it seems to plunge right back below freezing (which is exactly what’s forecasted for next week). Gotta love the good old “false spring.”

If you’re pining for the warmth of spring like I am, here are six ways to survive the end of winter.

1. Take Advantage of the Warm Days

When spring rears its beautiful little head, embrace the opportunity to get outside and bask in the warmth. In late winter and early spring, these days might be few and far between. Hold on to these moments as reminders of the beauty and magic of what’s to come. Feel the hope and renewal they bring you.

Some ways to enjoy these sunny, warm days are by walking outside, reading a good book in the sunlight, going for a drive with the windows down, or even just opening your windows to let in some fresh air.

2. Use the Colder Days for Spring Cleaning

If the dreary winter weather persists, don’t let it get you down. Rather, use it as an opportunity to get ahead on your spring cleaning. Organize your pantry, sort through your closet, scrub your floors and surfaces, etc. By cleansing your space, you’ll at least feel less mentally cluttered while still stuck indoors.

3. Bring Some Spring Inside

Is spring dragging its feet like you are? It’s time to create your own spring indoors.

Purchase some new plants and flowers to dress up your home and bring some color into your space. Additionally, I like to play a spring ambiance on my TV (YouTube has plenty!) to set the scene. Choose one that’s filled with sounds of nature, comforting jazz, and a gorgeous spring environment. Personally, I love the outdoor spring coffee shop videos.

4. Read Books That Feel Like Spring

If you can’t yet live it firsthand, experience spring vicariously through a good read. There are plenty of books that feel like the first day of spring, offering you the inspirational, joyous spark the season brings. Dive into a story that has the exact spring vibe you’re seeking, whether it’s a small coastal town or a boisterous city.

By escaping into our desires, we sometimes feel as though we are actually living them out in real time. Sometimes, it’s okay to trick your brain into being happy.

5. Plan Your Spring Schedule

Spring is a social season, so fill up that calendar with all the events you’ve been forced to put off since winter. Think: dinners downtown, trips to a nearby city, hikes through nature, visits to your friend a few states over, late-night adventures, etc. This will get you excited and hopeful for spring, even if it feels impossibly far away. Use late winter as a time of preparation and rejuvenation before hitting the ground running come spring.

6. Notice and Document First Signs of Spring

When you do see small signs of spring, like grass or flowers poking through the dirt or birds chirping in the early morning hours, take note of them. Whether it’s documenting these spring blessings through photos and videos or simply jotting them down in a journal, express your gratitude for nature and all of its glory. Don’t rush the season—allow it to unfold with grace, patience, and a warm, welcoming hug.