3 Grunge Albums From the ’80s Released on the SST Records Label

When music fans think of ’80s grunge music, the label Sub Pop often comes to mind. Founded by Bruce Pavitt in his dorm room at Evergreen College, Sub Pop has a long history of sharing grunge music with the world. But they weren’t the only game in town, so to speak, when it came to the early days of grunge.

Indeed, there was another label doing a lot of the early legwork. Formed in Long Beach, California, in 1978, SST Records was responsible for unleashing and unveiling some of grunge’s first important records. The hard-rocking outfit, which also released music from bands like Black Flag, Hüsker Dü, and the Meat Puppets, is key when talking grunge lore.

Here, we wanted to explore three albums the label released prior to the grunge boom golden era of the ’90s. A trio of LPs that were crucial to the formation of grunge way back in the genre’s salad days. These are three grunge albums from the ’80s released on the SST Records label.

Even If and Especially When from Screaming Trees (1987)

Released in 1987 on the SST Records label, this is the second studio LP from the Ellensburg, Washington-born grunge group Screaming Trees. While the band may not be one of the “core four” of the Seattle-born grunge movement, they remain essential to the history of the genre. Fronted by the gravely-voiced tortured soul Mark Lanegan, who many consider to be the Pacific Northwest’s Tom Waits, the band’s sophomore LP is rough and rugged, demonstrating force and unbridled sonic experimentation.

Ultramega OK from Soundgarden (1988)

Released in 1988, Ultramega OK is the debut studio album by the grunge group Soundgarden. Fronted by the banshee singer Chris Cornell, Soundgarden actually earned a Grammy nomination for this LP, garnering the nod for Best Metal Performance. For Soundgarden, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year, the record marked the beginning of a long career. Cornell screeched and soared on the heavy LP, which was given to the world by SST.

Buzz Factory by Screaming Trees (1989)

SST and Screaming Trees had a close relationship. In fact, the label put out several albums by the roaring group, including the band’s fourth LP, Buzz Factory. Showing off a tighter feel and a more snarling Lanegan, Buzz Factory was a crucial album in the growth of grunge. Released just as the ’90s were about to dawn, the record helped solidify the genre as something that would be here to stay and influence a generation around the globe.