3 Rap Songs From the ’80s Produced by Rick Rubin

Born in the ’70s, rap music came of age in the ’80s. At first, the stuff was made by taking disco song breaks and playing them on repeat while people danced or spit verses into a microphone. But in the ’80s, something changed. Rappers like Run-DMC wanted something new to kick a rhyme over. So, they set disco aside and turned their sights to rock music.

Enter: Rick Rubin. While the New York City-based artist (who went on to work with acts like Red Hot Chili Pappers and Johnny Cash) didn’t invent the concept of rapping over rock sounds, he did help popularize it thanks to his work with seminal groups like the aforementioned Run-DMC, along with the Beastie Boys, LL Cool J and others.

Here, we wanted to take a look at three of the songs Rubin helped bring to life with those acts. Indeed, these are three rap songs from the ’80s produced by Rubin that helped push the genre forward into the mainstream.

“Christmas in Hollis” – Run-DMC from A Very Special Christmas (1987)

One of the best modern Christmas songs of all time and certainly the best rap holiday track, this tune from Run-DMC is about what late December is like every year in the New York borough of Queens. Using jingly percussion and a horn line that gets your gut excited, the 1987 tune has since become a staple during the gift-giving season.

Co-produced by the rap trio and Rick Rubin, this offering isn’t as rockin’ as some tunes that Rubin helped bring to life, but it’s as classic as any rap track from the era.

“(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” – Beastie Boys from Licensed to Ill (1986)

You want rock mixed with rap? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Way before nu metal was trying to reinvent the combination, Rick Rubin and the Beastie Boys were inventing it (and perfecting it). While the Beasties have since decried the overall theme of this song—reckless partying—the track from their debut LP has subsisted thanks to its irreverent tone and goofy lyrics. There are many reasons rap music took over the American suburbs, and the Beasties are near the top of the list thanks to Rubin’s buzzy production.

“Rock the Bells” – LL Cool J from Radio (1986)

In 1986, the bombastic New York City rapper LL Cool J released his debut LP, Radio, and rap music was never the same. At the time, the gang vocal trio Run-DMC was all the rage. Now, the world had a solo artist to get behind, too. LL seemed, well, larger than life. His bravado and confidence propelled him to the top of the rap music charts. And it all began with Radio, which featured the now iconic 80s rap tune, “Rock the Bells,” on which LL growls about his musical prowess.