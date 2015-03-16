9 Tips for Composing the Perfect Picture

Photojournalist Steve McCurry, who is most famous for his piercing portrait of the Afghan Girl, featured on the cover of the June 1985 issue of National Geographic Magazine, is a master at capturing a story in a single photograph. Using his body of work for reference, the Cooperative of Photography has created a simple how-to video to teach budding and expert photographers alike to compose an image as McCurry does. The video takes viewers on a journey from the Rule of Thirds and framing, through pattern-spotting and more.

Here are the nine composition tips they gathered from studying McCurry’s works:

1. Rule of Thirds

2. Leading Lines

3. Diagonals

4. Framing

5. Figure to Ground

6. Fill the Frame

7. Center Dominant Eye

8. Patterns and Repetition

9. Symmetry

