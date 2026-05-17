A 1993 Classic Shooter Is Releasing This Month on Modern Consoles

More than three decades after its original launch, this side scrolling shoot ’em up is returning as a completely re-envisioned experience.

R-Type Dimensions III Is Coming To Consoles and PC on May 19

Play video

ININ Games, a German team that specializes in reviving classics, is nearly ready to release its latest resurrection with May 19 launch of R-Type Dimensions III. Gamers may be familiar with the developer for their work on the enhanced edition of Shenmue 3.

Videos by VICE

The new version is pitched as a profoundly enhanced successor to the SNES masterpiece R-Type III: The Third Lightning. The new project is a ground-up remake of the original shooter. Rather than develop a sequel, the team focused on delivering a definitive, high-quality experience built to elevate a 16-bit icon for a modern audience.

“Building on the legacy of R-Type Dimensions and R-Type Dimensions EX, Dimensions III has been completely re-envisioned with cutting-edge visuals and sounds, expanded gameplay modes, and a range of new features designed to deliver the most definitive modern edition of R-Type’s classic era.”

The game’s key features include:

A fully remastered experience with completely reconstructed assets – Both graphics and music switchable on the click of a button.

Local co-op, enhanced with new scoring and survival mechanics.

Customizable controls and quality-of-life features in the settings.

Infinite Mode to make things a bit easier, and just continue on death.

3D Camera settings (normal and crazy).

For younger gamers who may have never experienced the original, the R-Type series is one of the most iconic side scrolling shooters from the late 1980s and early 1990s era of arcade and console gaming. R-Type III allowed players to choose between three distinct Force orbs, each offering a different tactical approach to its punishing boss encounters. It will be very interesting to see a modern spin on this system and find out how it plays on modern consoles.

The original R-Type III released on the Super Famicom in 1993 and then a year later on the SNES in 1994. It was the first numbered installment in the series to skip the arcade and go straight for home consoles.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on R-Type Dimensions III and other retro gaming revivals.

R-Type Dimensions III is releases digitally on May 19 for Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. The physical collector’s edition will be released on August 11.