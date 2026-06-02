A 1995 RPG Classic Arrives on Game Pass Today

Another 1990s classic RPG is joining the Xbox Game Pass catalog today to help kick off June’s lineup of updates.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster Arrives on Xbox Game Pass

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Xbox Game Pass has added a Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster to the game catalog each month of 2026 so far and the tradition is continuing in June. One of the very first games to be added to Xbox Game Pass in June 2026 is Final Fantasy VI, which just landed on June 2.

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Final Fantasy VI is available for Cloud, console, or PC play for subscribers at the Game Pass Ultimate, Game Pass Premium, or PC Game Pass tier.

“A remodeled 2D take on the sixth game in the world-renowned FINAL FANTASY series! Enjoy the timeless story told through charming retro graphics. All the magic of the original, with improved ease of play.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the sixth installment in the franchise, Final Fantasy VI is a fan-favorite and one of the best installments from the pixel era. The game was critically-acclaimed at its launch back in the 1990s and it still remains towards the top tier on most rankings of the full Final Fantasy franchise.

“The War of the Magi caused magic to disappear from the world. A thousand years later, humanity relies on machines – until they find a young woman with mysterious powers. The magicite system allows players to customize which abilities, magic spells, and summons the party members learn. All the playable characters have their own stories, goals, and destinies. Journey through their interwoven fates in this sweeping melodrama.”

The game’s key features include:

Beautifully revived with new graphics and sound

Universally updated 2D pixel graphics, including the iconic Final Fantasy character pixel designs created by Kazuko Shibuya, the original artist and current collaborator

Improved gameplay, including modernized UI, auto-battle options, and more

Now that Xbox Game Pass has added the first sixth installments in the franchise, it will be very interesting to see whether or not one of the versions of Final Fantasy VII ends up arriving in July’s list of additions. For now, players will have to enjoy all the various Final Fantasy games available and wait and see what comes next.

Be sure to check back soon for more Xbox Game Pass and Final Fantasy news and updates. We should learn more about the rest of the June games coming to the subscription service in the coming days.

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The game is available through Xbox Game Pass starting June 2.