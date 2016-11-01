A Blessed Week: Skepta and Section Boyz Shared New Tracks For Halloween

UK rap dons Section Boyz and the benevolent god of grime Skepta blessed us yesterday with not one but two new releases for Halloween. The first, a new Section Boyz track called “The Worst”, is a collaboration with Skeppy, and is accompanied by a The Purge-inspired visual, which features Shoreditch-as-dystopian-hellscape and, more importantly, Skepta stunting in a pair of spider-web pattern tracksuit bottoms (if you can hook me up with some I’ll sell you my soul).



The second track, “No Security”, is a solo Skepta affair and has the Mercury Prize-winner at his braggadocio best. Opening with a Malcolm X speech sample against a spo0o0kily sparse synth line, it sees Skepta spitting sharply on beat, as confidently as any man well aware he’s at the top of his game might (“We don’t need no security / Stones on my jewellery / What can they do to me?”). It’s not the first time the rapper has released a Halloween track, having put out “It Ain’t Safe” at the same time in 2014, so obviously this means it is his favourite time of year.



Watch the video for “The Worst” and listen to “No Security” below:



