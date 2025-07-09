A Horse VTuber in ‘Umamusume’? This Anime Girl Wants You to Sign Her Petition

Is Umamusume: Pretty Derby all over your Twitter feed today? Whether it’s a body pillow or a museum exhibit, Cygames’ free-to-play anime horse girl game is taking the gaming community by storm. In fact, Umamusume is so popular, one horse girl VTuber is petitioning Cygames to add her to the English-language version of the game. And hundreds of VTuber fans are supporting her in the venture.

‘Don’t you want to see an underhorse thrive?’

Wednesday morning, V-Dere tomboy horse girl Tomoe Umari called upon her followers to assure her rightful spot in Umamusume. Posting an image of herself looking like one of the game’s racers, she implored Twitter to “sign my petition and spread the word far and wide to all,” asking Cygames to grant her the opportunity “to race alongside the legends.”

Umari wasn’t joking. Her petition is very real. Posted on Change.org, Tomoe created “Convince Cygames to add VTuber Tomoe Umari to Umamusume Global“ and released it into the wild. Per the petition, Umari still suggests her addition would be “something unpredictable,” as it may grant an opportunity for fans “to see an underhorse thrive.”

“Among all the horse VTubers you’ll find out there on Twitch and YouTube is the independent EN VTuber Tomoe Umari, a WWI United States cavalry/military inspired muscular tomboy horse girl who believes herself to be everyone’s childhood friend,” the petition notes. “Please support her ambition of being a part of world of Umamusume and racing alongside the game’s numerous legendary horses. Though she’s much better at lifting weights than running, your support will allow her to pursue her dreams and rise up against the odds.”

Tomoe Umari’s petition is all in the name of fun

Why YOU should sign the Tomoe Umari Umamusume Petition https://t.co/WDE1G30U58 pic.twitter.com/IOrqtEAmFJ — Tomoe Umari 🇺🇸🐴【V-Dere】 (@UmariTomoe) July 9, 2025

Is Tomoe Umari serious? Not exactly. Umari is clearly just having some tongue-in-cheek fun with Umamusume, given she’s one of the most well-known horse VTubers in the ENVTubing sphere. Case in point, in a short discussing the Change.org initiative, she states that there’s “at least a 3% chance” of Cygames following through on the petition’s request. Nonetheless, VTuber fans are flocking behind the military tomboy, with over 1,000 signatures added to the petition as of this article’s publication.

This isn’t the first time VICE has discussed Tomoe Umari. Earlier this month, we reported on Umari’s gun safety short, which saw a viral positive reception on Twitter. Umari, an active duty member of the U.S. military, is indeed part of the growing “VTubing professional” trend seen across VTubing regions. From scientists to soldiers, these VTubers are adding elements of their non-VTubing career paths into their work. It’s a trend that’s likely set to grow. Even if Umari doesn’t get a chance to race against Special Week and Symboli Rudolf, she’s still set to become one of the internet’s most important anime horse girls.