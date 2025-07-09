Want an ‘Umamusume’ Body Pillow? Here You Go

As I mentioned earlier this week, I can’t escape the anime horses. Umamusume: Pretty Derby is everywhere on my Twitter feed. And my YouTube recommendations. I was even talking about the game with my best friend this morning, as she’s become utterly obsessed with Symboli Rudolf. So, naturally, fresh off the “VTuber body pillow” and “Hollow Knight Silksong body pillow” beats, I’m here to tell you about an Umamusume: Pretty Derby dakimakura. If you’re so inclined.

Introducing the ‘Umamusume’ dakimakura

Screenshot: Gainoob x Cuddly Octopus

Special Week has a daki with high-end dakimakura distributor Cuddly Octopus. The daki, which is literally labeled under “/product/horse/” within the site’s URL structure, is a two-way tricot cover by illustrator Gainoob. Special Week comes in two forms, an “all ages” variation and an “R-18” cover. I’ll refrain from showing the latter given its sussy demeanor, so you’ll have to head to Cuddly Octopus’ official website to see everyone’s favorite Umamusume protagonist in the buff. And eating a carrot. Because, you know. Horses.

Special Week is available for either 150cm or 160cm body pillows. Keep in mind that you’ll need your own body pillow; this horse girl ships as just the cover. Luckily, Cuddly Octopus does sell a body pillow inner in its store. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to order it separately from Special Week. Per Cuddly Octopus, “You will not be able to add this item to your cart if there are other products already in your cart.”

sake, figures, and a museum exhibit with anime horse girls

Screenshot: Cygames x International Museum of the Horse

Umamusume merch is pretty prolific. Anime figures based around the series are incredibly popular in particular, with plenty available for sale via Tokyo Otaku Mode. Of course, Umamusume also has some particularly unique merch floating around. One VTuber even tried Umamusume-themed sake earlier this month. It didn’t seem to be a top-shelf choice, although that’s neither here nor there. If an anime horse girl offers me a drink, I’m taking it.

My favorite physical, real-life rendition of the Umamusume girls isn’t even for sale. The “Uma no Kokoro” exhibit at the International Museum of the Horse debuted in September 2024, offering “an immersive, educational overview that explores horses’ spiritual and cultural role in Japan.” Cygames partnered with the Lexington, Kentucky-based museum for the exhibit, nearly a full year before the series went viral in the States. You can still catch Uma no Kokoro today if you’d like to travel to Kentucky, as the exhibit runs until January 4th, 2026.

Grab your Special Week body pillow via the Cuddly Octopus storefront. The dakimakura retails for $75. Otherwise, give Umamusume: Pretty Derby a shot now via Steam. It’s free.