In an unexpected twist on AI-generated music, singer Natalie Janz—who goes by the stage name Madame Madame—posted a video performing a song originally created by AI. But she didn’t generate AI lyrics for her own music. Instead, she redid an entire AI-generated song to give it a human touch.

The original song, called “Give Me Your Hand”, is credited to Do Re Mi by AI. Which, as expected, seems to churn out slop songs at the speed of sound. These are available on Spotify, of course. It also seems that Janz has a possible connection to Do Re Mi by AI, as she’s listed on the latest single “My Knees, My Neck, My Back”. We can only guess what that’s about. She also has several artist playlists of AI-generated music, so at the very least, she’s familiar with the concept.

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As for Janz’s interpretation of “Give Me Your Hand”, it was somehow weirder than the actual AI creation. Maybe hearing a completely fake song in a human voice blurs too many lines. It’s too Uncanny Valley to make sense of.

Or, maybe the lyrics are just that bad because a chatbot made them. Either way, this is one “love song” you won’t want to play for someone who has any interest in you. Unless you’re trying to end the relationship but don’t know how to do it. Might we suggest the touching, romantic ballad “Give Me Your Hand”?

Still Need Proof There’s No Soul in ChatGPT? Just Listen to AI-Generated Lyrics In a Human Voice

“Valentine’s Day is the day we all pray that we’re not all alone to play with the same hand like every day,” is how “Give Me Your Hand” begins. If an actual, serious songwriter tried to pitch this, they’d be laughed out of the industry. Natalie Janz really tries her best in her video, but the material leaves a lot to be desired.

That said, it seems AI has some decent lyrical skills when viewed through the lens of raunchy comedy writing. You know, the kinds of songs that are really bad on purpose. It’s a little bit like Lonely Island, except way worse and with absolutely no heart or soul to be seen.

Unfortunately, the song continues. “Valentine’s Day is the day I’d like some help, my fingers are getting tired as hell from doing it all by myself.”

Here’s the jump scare: This is a song about having sex written by a computer program that’s wasting 5 million gallons of water a day. I don’t trust ChatGPT to know anything about doing the deed, let alone how to write a song about it. Call me when your AI robot can pick plastic out of the ocean, then maybe I’ll be impressed.