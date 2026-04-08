AI Music Generators Are All the Rage, and These Are Some of the Most Popular

In the AI era, one of the most popular uses of the technology is music generators. There are quite a few on the market, and some of them garner more users than others.

From being used to build social media communities to just giving users a fun thing to play around with, AI music generative services are all the rage right now. Read on to learn which AI music tools are being used more and more regularly…

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MusicGPT

One of the most frequently used music-generating software is ChatGPT’s MusicGPT. Which makes a lot of sense. ChatGPT is massively popular on its own, so it stands to reason that a music version would spark a lot of interest.

The interface is fairly easy to utilize and understand. Users simply input their prompt, the system processes it, and a song is eventually generated.

The service offers a limited number of free credits to test it out. Afterwards, to continue using it, users must choose a paid plan.

Udio

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Another popular AI music generator is Udio.

A description of the service reads: “Imagine creating personalized music for your life: a ballad for a romantic date, a banger for a night out with friends, a lo-fi track for meditation, or an upbeat song for your child’s birthday. If you can describe it in text, you can now express it in music.”

Udio offers users a no-cost tier for generating songs, with the option to upgrade to a paid Standard or Pro plan at any time.

Lyria 3 from Google Gemini

For those who are big on Google products, the company’s Gemini AI system has its own music-generating service: Lyria 3.

To be fair, Lyria 3 is less “bells and whistles,” as it were. But that makes it very popular with people who are just playing around and having fun, as opposed to generation tracks with more serious intent. With Lyria 3, users can generate a track to enjoy and/or share with friends without too much of a commitment.

Though Google does offer users the option to upgrade to Google AI Plus, which may come with more music-generating features.

Suno AI

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Finally, we have Suno AI, possibly the most popular AI-music generating software on the market.

“Whether you have a melody in your head, lyrics you’ve written, or just a feeling you want to hear,” reads a description of the platform. “Suno makes high-quality music creation accessible to all.”

Not unlike the other entries on this list, Suno has a no-cost tier, as well as multiple paid-tier options that come with more features.

One thing that does stand out as to why Suno might be very popular is that they offer “commercial rights” to the songs a user generates. “Songs you create as a paid Suno subscriber are yours to keep and do whatever you want with them,” the company explains, “from using them as background music in videos to publishing an album.”

If you’re interested in putting these AI music tools to the test, VICE and Noisey have a contest on the horizon that you might find interesting. Click here to get signed up for more info.