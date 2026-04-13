A New Neo Geo Console Might’ve Just Leaked

A new leak may have just dropped a few clues about a new piece of Neo Geo hardware that could be in the works.

Neo Geo Hardware Spotted On ESRB rating Site

For those who aren’t familiar with Neo Geo, it was a video game platform that popped up in the early 1990s and produced both arcade cabinets and home video game console cartridges. At the time of its launch, the Neo Geo’s 24-bit system was more powerful than most of the consoles on the market.

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Although Neo Geo has only popped up in recent years as part of retro gaming collections and virtual consoles, a new ESRB listing, spotted on Twitter/X and reported by Time Extension, suggests that a revival of the classic hardware could be in the works.

The ESRB rating was posted by PLAION, which is a company that produces other retro gaming devices like the Spectrum, Intellivision Sprint, A500 Mini, Atari 7800+ and The C64 Mini systems. In the hours since it was first spotted and reported, the rating has already been deleted.

The rating in question was for a game called Samurai Shodown V Special and it was attributed to the Neo Geo AES+. At this time, there is currently no announced product called the Neo Geo AES+, but that style of naming convention does seem to match PLAION’s other products.

Usually, the PLAION + line features hardware that is designed to run original cartridges alongside modern HDMI output. If there is a Neo Geo AES+ in the works with that sort of functionality, it would be a very cool addition to any retro gaming setup.

Original AES hardware is expensive and prone to failure and problems, so a reliable, modern option would be a welcome relief and could help bring a new generation of gamers into the fold. The original AES was so expensive that it actually debuted solely as a rental console for video game stores in Japan. It did eventually get a full release due to popular demand, but remained a luxury item due to its high cost in the early 1990’s.

PLAION has not made any official comment or announcement about a new Neo Geo product in response to the stories. Since the ESRB rating has been deleted, fans will have to wait and keep an eye out for any upcoming game showcases where the title might be revealed, if it’s actually happening. Retro gaming fans should be sure to check back in the near future for more updates and news on this story.

At this time, the rumored Neo Geo hardware has not been officially confirmed.