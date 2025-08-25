A Nintendo Direct Date for September Just Got Leaked. Is It Real?

Another week, another Nintendo Direct rumor. According to a new leak, the Nintendo Switch 2 is getting another gaming showcase in September. However, the date for the Nintendo Direct is raising some eyebrows.

I know what you are thinking: another Nintendo Direct rumor? However, what’s interesting about this latest rumor is that it comes from SwitchForce, the same insider who accurately leaked the July Nintendo Direct.

In fact, most people believed the leaker was lying due to Nintendo waiting until the last day of the month to announce it. The same insider also revealed the August Indie World showcase a week before it was confirmed. So yeah, there is actually some credibility to this one.

According to SwitchForce, the September Nintendo Direct date is set for Friday, September 12, 2025. This latest leak comes from an August 24 post he made on X. The insider cryptically teased: “Nintendo tried to phone in an emergency about the missing Switch 2 games, but they accidentally dialed 912.”

This, of course, refers to “911” being the emergency number in the US. So, following the post’s logic, the September Nintendo Direct is scheduled to take place on the 12th. This date might raise some eyebrows, as Nintendo has traditionally not done Nintendo Directs on Fridays.

So if this is true, it would be a first for the company.

However, several other sources have chimed in, saying they have heard the next Nintendo Direct is on an “unusual date,” which aligns with SwitchForce’s “912” leak. Interestingly, YouTuber Nash Weedle also made a statement echoing a similar timeframe.

In an August 24 podcast, the creator said, “I was told the Nintendo Direct in September, they told me it wouldn’t be the first week.” Although unlike SwitchForce, Nash didn’t claim any specific date. So, of course, take all of this with a grain of salt.

Still, it’s intriguing given that the same source leaked the last two Nintendo Directs.

What Will Be In September Direct?

Assuming a September Nintendo Direct is actually happening, we might have a good idea of what will be shown in it. Before you shout Hollow Knight Silksong, the roguelike finally got a release date for September 4. So it likely won’t be shown off as it will already be out on the Switch 2 by then. However, there have been a handful of rumors about Switch 2 titles that still need to be talked about.

The first major one is the supposedly leaked Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary game. At the start of August, multiple sources claimed that a New Super Mario Bros. Collection would be coming to the Switch 2.

The multi-game collection would feature New Super Mario Bros. (DS), New Super Mario Bros. (Wii), and New Super Mario Bros. 2 (3DS). Players even claim to have seen a Mario Bros. 40th Anniversary image accidentally posted to the eShop. So anything is possible.

The other major elephant in the room is the Metroid Prime 4 release date. While rumors initially claimed the game was going to get delayed, Nintendo recently reaffirmed that it’s still releasing in 2025. So with the game supposedly on track, it’s due for a launch date announcement soon.

So yeah, those are the two major titles that we still really need to talk about. And of course, the long shot is the rumored Animal Crossing Switch 2 teaser, which still hasn’t happened.

Hey, a game can dream, right?