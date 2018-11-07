A Timeline of Trump’s Plan to Eliminate Trans Rights

On Tuesday, we saw Massachusetts stand up for transgender rights—the state upheld a law to protect trans people from discrimination in public spaces. But the win wasn’t reflective of what’s going on in the federal government, where the Trump administration has taken multiple steps to dismantle protections for trans people.

In a piece for Broadly, Diana Tourjée outlined some of the most pernicious changes that are facing transgender Americans today: Trump has done away with Obama-era executive orders, attacked medical care for the trans population, and redefined gender as the binary male and female.

Videos by VICE

On today’s podcast, Diana talks about what we can expect from Trump’s agenda moving forward.

