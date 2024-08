On this week’s episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious, Action and the crew head over to Brooklyn’s Hometown Bar-B-Que to pair food and wine (and weed) with barbecue legend Billy Durney. Between broken glasses of orange wine and next-level bites of beef rib, the crew cooks off a feast of clams, bone-in filet mignon, chicken tostadas, and duck bao, all with wine to match.