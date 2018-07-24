Watch Action Bronson Deep-Fry Chocolate Chip Cookies at His Restaurant Pop-Up

On this week’s episode of F*ck, That’s Delicious, Action Bronson takes you on an artery-clogging, zeppole-filled journey into the kitchen of his one-night-only pop-up restaurant at New York’s Nicoletta restaurant.

As if his menu options—such as truffle burgers and chicken parm for two—weren’t already giving personal trainers everywhere the chills, Bronson is set out to officially ruin your summer bod with the end-all-be-all of diet-killers: Deep fried chocolate chip cookies. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Action brought out his former boss, New York zeppole king Pete Trapani, to help cook this riff on his wildly popular street fair delicacy, the deep-fried Oreo. (And to talk about what it was like having the rapper as a former employee, of course.)