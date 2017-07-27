Action Bronson Is a B-Movie Hero in New Video for “The Chairman’s Intent”

When he laid out plans for his long-awaited new project, Blue Chips 7000, Action Bronson promised us “U2 on steroids.” It’s a nice idea, even if he did pull back after. Maybe, under the right conditions, Bono would have been been exhaling, as Action was on Blue Chips 7000‘s first single, “Let Me Breathe“: “It’s too hot, drop the top off the wagon / Lay back, blowing fire like dragon / Man, I’m flying past Saturn / Fuck outta here like I ain’t that savage.” The sunglasses would skew on the Irishman’s face, his hat would tilt, a Bronson-like beard would begin to shadow his jaw as he sang, “I lay on beaches and swerve in whips / You ain’t serving shit, you just an urban myth.” It could download automatically to my iTunes and I wouldn’t mind.

This morning, Bronson finally confirmed that Blue Chips 7000 will be out August 25. The news came alongside a new track, “The Chairman’s Intent,” and a B-movie-honoring video. “I got the soul of an Amazon healer / Better be sure to put them cameras on,” Action raps. “Turn dreams into real shit / Yeah, I might be sick / Sitting courtside, yeah, I’m likely lit.” It’s all cut up by overblown sound effects and the sight of Bronson in a blonde wig dodging missiles, slapping his enemies, and parasailing through the city.

Videos by VICE

Watch the video in full at the top of the page.

Alex Robert Ross is likely lit. Follow him on Twitter.

