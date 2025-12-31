Major AEW Stars Attending Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Retirement at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20

Yet another wrestling legend is gearing up to retire in the new year. Hiroshi Tanahashi — the ACE of New Japan Pro Wrestling — will retire at Wrestle Kingdom 20 in Tokyo, Japan. Major events like this bring out all the stars, as was evident with John Cena’s retirement a few weeks ago. Tanahashi will have the support of several wrestlers in attendance, including AEW’s Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay.

Omega and Ospreay have a decorated history with the 49-year-old as they spent years of their career in Japan. In August, the three men alongside Kota Ibushi and Darby Allin teamed at AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door. Announced by New Japan, the men will be part of his farewell to close out this year’s Wrestle Kingdom. According to New Japan, others will be in attendance, but they weren’t named. Tanahashi is set to face Kazuchika Okada for his retirement match on January 4th. This year’s event is a sell-out, a fitting send-off for the ACE.

Tony Khan Debunks Hiroshi Tanahashi Retirement Opponent Rumor

Rumors circulated that WWE’s Shinsuke Nakamura was slated to be Tanahashi’s final opponent but AEW President Tony Khan blocked it from happening. Khan set the record straight in an interview this week, also dispensing praise for Tanahashi and his career.

“That is actually something I read about, and I was surprised to read that. I’m not sure where that all came from,” Khan told Q101. “I don’t really understand some of that story, and it was a very detailed story with a lot of, if I may, it seemed like they thought they could read minds with that story.

Not only did they say, ‘Well this happened and this happened,’ but they’re like, ‘He felt this way about it, and he felt this way, and he was thinking ….’ And it’s like, are you telepathic? Like a lot of that never happened, and a lot of it was how would you know what that guy was thinking, or that guy? I thought that was an interesting story, I’ll put it that way.”

