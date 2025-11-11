AEW’s Mercedes Moné Tops PWI Women’s 250 — Find Out Who Made the Top 10

It’s that time of year again. Wrestling fans from all around the world unite to debate the Pro Wrestling Illustrated rankings. This morning, the Women’s 250 results were revealed, and AEW’s Mercedes Moné is dominating her competition.

Since 2008, PWI has recognized top talent in women’s wrestling. The list has expanded to cover the best 250 women’s wrestlers across the globe. The ranking period for the Women’s 250 began on October 1, 2024 and concluded on September 30, 2025.

Last year, Moné failed to qualify for the Women’s 250 due to the fact she was sidelined with her injury. But this year? The AEW TBS Champion — who currently holds 12 belts — came above one of her greatest rivals, Toni Storm. In 2024, Storm was ranked #1.

Moné is the current TBS Champion but she’s looking to add even more gold to her collection. She’s been competing in the inaugural Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament with her frenemy, Athena (who also made the top 10).

She will also compete in the first-ever women’s Blood and Guts match, teaming with Triangle of Madness (Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Thekla) as well as Megan Bayne and Marina Shafir.

No Woman in WWE Cracked the PWI 250 Top 3

The most surprising factor of the list is that no woman in WWE cracked the top three. Given the years Rhea Ripley, Naomi, Tiffany Stratton, and even IYO SKY had, it’s pretty unprecedented. However, it speaks to the sheer amount of talent in women’s wrestling right now. This is the first time a woman within WWE hasn’t made the top three since 2013. They are, however, featured heavily within this year’s top 10.

In previous years Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, Bayley, Nikki Bella, Asuka, and Charlotte Flair have all ranked #1.

PWI Women’s 250 Top 10:

Mercedes Mone Toni Storm Saya Kamitani Tiffany Stratton Stephanie Vaquer IYO SKY Athena Sareee Naomi Rhea Ripley

