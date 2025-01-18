‘Afterlove EP’ Shouldn’t Be Ignored In The Great Gaming February Rush

So, I consider VICE Games a vertical that must highlight “smaller” games. I talked about MINDWAVE yesterday (please check that out because the game is awesome), and today, I want to highlight February’s Afterlove EP. The game is the final project of Mohammad Fahmi, who passed away in 2022. Fahmi was an Indonesian indie game maker who also created Coffee Talk and What Comes After. Afterlove EP is described as a slice-of-life adventure game centered around Rama, a musician having a difficult time moving on after his girlfriend’s passing.

Afterlove EP is equal parts visual novel, dating sim, narrative adventure, and rhythm game. I happened to peek at the upcoming game releases for February and couldn’t help but notice the charming title. You can download the demo on Steam in anticipation of the game’s release date of February 14, 2025. (A stylish, wonderful teaser I highly recommend giving a try.)

“Whilst his close friends and bandmates are all determined to help him move on, Rama has been stuck for more than a year. He’s neglecting his music, his mental health and his relationships. Making things harder, he’s hearing Cinta’s voice inside his head, unsure if she is a spirit or part of his imagination,” the Afterlove EP‘s Steam description states.

‘afterlove ep’ is a beautiful, heartwrenching passion project that deserves its time in the sun

“Rama’s band has a critical gig in one month’s time. Either he gets serious about his music and delivers the new songs he has been promising or the band will move on without him. Over twenty-eight days and nights it will be your choices that determine the path Rama takes. Explore the city, choose which relationships to repair and which new ones to pursue. Come to terms with the past, rediscover your creative voice and help Rama shape a future for himself.”

Afterlove EP is the type of meaningful game I always enjoy, especially with such a delightful blend of genres. Often, we lose ourselves in the bombast of major releases — which February certainly isn’t short of. But, Afterlove EP is an indie project deserving of all the attention in the world. Mohammad Fahmi’s creator history reveals someone who understood the value and meaning of interpersonal relationships. Coffee Talk is fun and introspective, What Comes After is an incredible journey of self-worth, and Afterlove EP will combine the emotional heft of Fahmi’s other games into one impactful, final project that will further cement a legendary legacy.