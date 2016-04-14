Alan Fitzpatrick Talks Us Through his Favorite Fabric Mixes Ever and Shares an Exclusive Track

If you’ve got the slightest interest in house or techno or tech-house, then you’ll be very, very aware of Alan Fitzpatrick. So we don’t need to tell you all about him all over again. Which is handy.

We’ve said it before, and we’ll doubtlessly say it again: the fabric compilation series is something to be treasured. It’s as central to our lives as chip shops and slow busses, tabloid puns and seaside promenades. Signing on to record an instalment of the series is a certified sign of having well and truly made it. So it’s unsurprising that Fitzpatrick eventually found himself spending hours and hours, days and days, rifling through his record collection on the club’s behalf. The result is the simmering, slamming fabric 87, a mix that effortlessly pounds with an almost terrifying precision. Alan’s let us, and all you out there at home, have a listen to Mark Broom’s remix of his own “Eyes Wide Open”, which is a complete compilation-only exclusive, and since the mix doesn’t come out till tomorrow, you’ve lucked out. Check it out below.

If that wasn’t enough, Alan’s also been kind enough to give us the lowdown on his favourite fabric mixes ever. So, without further ado, here’s six of the best according to Alan Fitzpatrick.

1. Adam Beyer – fabric 22 [2005]



A real favourite of mine and I know I’m not alone in thinking this. For me, it is a great example of Adam Beyer at his brilliant best. The track selection and the mixing is so perfect and even now, 11 years after it was released, the music sounds timeless. I remember when this was released, at the height of all the minimal techno hype, a lot of people were shocked to hear Adam mix and blend deeper records but I thought it was really refreshing. I also recall looking at the tracklist and hardly knowing any of the tracks, as the mix was full of exclusives, such as Adam’s own “Snuff & Noise Part 2” that to the best of my knowledge was never released. I think these things little things make a difference and this was something I was keen to try and recreate with my own fabric mix.

2. Wiggle – fabric 28 [2006]

This fabric mix is very special to me as it brings back so many memories of being at the club with my friends for the Wiggle parties in Room 2 that were hosted by fabric resident Terry Francis and Nathan Coles. Musically, those parties had everything – tough and techy grooves, deep and emotive melodies and soulful vocals and strings – and the vibe in the place was always so good. This mix, with tracks from Peace Division, Argy, John Ciafone, Hipp-E and Dennis Ferrer, was the defining sound of Wiggle and as far as I am concerned, Wiggle defines the genre of tech house, something that has become very confused in recent times. If you haven’t heard this mix then I really suggest you look it up

3. Evil Nine – Fabriclive.28 [2006]

At the time this was released I was listening to a lot of different styles of music and so this mix of breaks and electro and indie music was really interesting to me. It is such a brave mix and in terms of is very much of the time, coming towards the end of Electroclash era of the early 2000’s. I found it exciting to hear the way Evil 9 blended such a mixture of styles together, from in-your-face electro to distorted techno to minimal bleeps and squeaks and massive guitar riffs. The tracklist is incredible with famous Indie bands like Franz Ferdinand, The Kreeps and The Mystery Jets and contributions from so many big names of the day like Simian Mobile Disco, Switch, Justice, Boys Noize, Digitalism, Adam Freeland and Riton. Closing the mix out with The Clash’s “London Calling” was a great moment and something I thought I’d never hear on a fabric CD.

4. Marco Carola – fabric 31 [2006]

Marco Carola shows at Fabric were always something to behold and this mix did a really great job of capturing the unique vibe that made those parties so special. The memory from listening to this mix that stays with me the most is the incredible flow between tracks, showcasing what Marco is all about with his trademark grooves, naughty basslines and upbeat rhythms all blended together into one smooth ride. It really is a stunning mix. A combination of the linear sound of minimal and the funk of quality tech house that never gets boring as it hypnotizes you into a state of trance until you look up and catch yourself in the mirror, involuntarily dancing as Marco’s music bumps away in the background.

5. Tiefschwarz – fabric 29 [2006]

I am aware that Tiefschwarz fabric mix is one of the more famous editions from the series so you won’t be so surprised to see it in my list, but there are good reasons for its popularity. For starters, the structure of the mix with it trippy opening section (eg: Claude Von Strokes now classic “Who’s Afraid Of Detroit”) leading into heavier, wonkier tracks (eg: Riton’s “Hammer Of Thor”) made for a perfect after hours soundtrack. That is certainly my experience of this mix. But it is also true to say that this mix neatly sums up the whole minimal / dub techno thing that came out of Germany around this time. There as a real Panorama Bar feel to the music and I remember there being some big exclusives at the time, such as the M.A.N.D.Y remix of “Damage” featuring Tracy Thorn which was a track that I instantly fell in love with.

6. Noisia – Fabriclive.40 [2008]

If you have followed me for a while you will have likely picked up on the fact that I am and always have been a big fan of Drum & Bass. This mix by Noisia really sums up the of D&B that gets my blood pumping. It is angry and loud and full of energy and raw power, plus the mix has such a great flow to it. The guy totally rips it up. It’s an incredible mix and I actually still listen to this mix regularly when I am in the gym as it is perfect for working out too.

Alan Fitzpatrick’s fabric 87 mix is released on the 15th of April. To celebrate that, Alan is playing a series of shows. You can see him at fabric on the 16th, Sub Club on the 28th, at the Arch in Sheffield on the 29th, and on the 1st of May he arrives at Motion in Bristol.



