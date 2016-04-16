A Tribe Called Quest’s Ali Shaheed Muhammad Will Co-Score a Marvel Comics Netflix Series

A Tribe Called Quest‘s DJ Ali Shaheed Muhammad is bringing some much needed good news to his group’s fans and to the comic books world at large.

According to numerous sources, including FACT, Muhammad and composer / producer / entertainment law professor (yep) Adrian Younge have teamed up to compose the score for Luke Cage, a show based on the Marvel superhero vigilante who, according to Wikipedia, was “imprisoned for a crime he did not commit, [and] gains superpowers in the form of unbreakable skin and superhuman strength.” Cage is a long-time affiliate of the Avengers.

Muhammad is kind of superhero himself, having developed, along with Q-Tip, a library of samples from which the two (and occassionally the late Phife Dawg) would use to assemble the laid back jazzy hip-hop sound that A Tribe Called Quest would be known for. Fans of ATCQ will be pleased to know that Muhammad will be bringing a similar sound to Luke Cage — in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, producer Cheo Hodari Coker noted that the soundtrack has “a ’90s hip-hop vibe, but it’s really forward-thinking.”

Watch the trailer below.