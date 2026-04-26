Alien Isolation 2 Gets First Trailer Since 2024 – Title and Setting Potentially Revealed

A new trailer for the Alien Isolation 2 has just been released by Creative Assembly. The surprising teaser might have just revealed the title for the Alien Isolation sequel and confirmed its setting doesn’t take place on a space ship.

Alien Isolation 2 Trailer Reveals First New Teaser Since 2024

Screenshot: Creative Assembly

If you are doing a double take at that headline, I don’t blame you! This teaser trailer came out of nowhere, literally. Creative Assembly surprised fans by dropping the Alien Isolation 2 video in a post on X. Before you get too excited, I should make it clear that the trailer is extremely short and is again more of a teaser.

Videos by VICE

The Alien Isolation sequel clip, for example, doesn’t even have a logo or release date. Really, it’s just a brief cryptic sequence. However, the Alien Isolation 2 trailer shows a glowing airlock door switch. A red light then flickers to green, with the door opening to reveal what appears to be a new location for the next game.

Alien Isolation 2 Title and Planet Setting Might Have Been Teased

Screenshot: Creative Assembly

Intriguingly, the trailer ends by panning to a phone that is sitting outside in the rain. What does it mean? Well, some players have speculated that the teaser confirms that Alien Isolation 2 won’t take place on a spaceship. Which makes sense, because the clip literally shows an outdoor location that looks to be on a planet (and not up in space).

Interestingly, Creative Assembly also uploaded the trailer to their official YouTube channel as well. In this video, it is titled “False Sense of Security,” which had some fans theorizing that this was the game’s official title. Although, it should be pointed out that this could just be the name of the teaser video itself.

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Based on the wording, I believe this is just the name of the video. Because if it was the title, surely it would be labeled that in the video’s information section. Regardless, the YouTube upload also included a short teaser description that their post on X was missing: “A feeling of being safer than one really is.” Like the trailer, it’s pretty short without any information.

Alien Isolation 2 Fans React to Surprise New Trailer

Screenshot: Creative Assembly

With 2014’s Alien Isolation now considered a classic in the survival horror genre, hype for the sequel is extremely high. So even though the clip was on the short side, fans of the series immediately lost it with excitement. Players flocked to social media to sound off on their opinion about the surprising trailer.

“God yes! So excited for any news on the next game!” a user on X wrote, for example. Another excited user replied, “I can’t wait for the next game and to be absolutely terrified to even move around the map again!”

However, it should be pointed out that we don’t 100% know that this is for Alien Isolation 2. Both video uploads don’t mention it being a sequel. While I do think it is for part two, we should definitely keep our expectations in check. Regardless, any teaser from an Alien Isolation project is exciting news!