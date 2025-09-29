All Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunters Revealed So Far

2K Games has given us our first look at the Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunters. A trailer and update have revealed the first new character coming to the looter-shooter. Here is everything we know so far about the new Vault Hunters coming to BL4.

All DLC Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4

At this year’s Tokyo Game Show, 2K hosted a special Borderlands 4 discussion. During the panel, the studio released a trailer that showcased the game’s post-game content coming in 2026.

According to the video, the first Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunter being added to the game is a character named C4SH. The new playable hero is a robot gambler that looks like he stumbled straight out of a Spaghetti Western film.

“A former casino dealer bot, C4SH is now a drifter who chases the probability-breaking highs of cursed eldritch artifacts. Like the other Vault Hunters in Borderlands 4, C4SH has three unique Action Skills to choose from and can enhance his abilities via three skill trees. But C4SH’s Action Skills are distinctly unpredictable, as they all involve an element of chance.”

In the trailer, we got a lot of visuals of dice imagery. So perhaps the new Vault Hunter will literally roll the dice each time he uses a skill for a chance at a random attack?

C4SH will specifically be available in the Borderlands 4 DLC Story Pack, Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned, which has a release date of Q1 2026. This means the new Vault Hunter will likely debut sometime between January and March of next year. 2K also confirmed that the Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunters pack will only feature one more additional character.

Although at the time of writing, only C4SH has been revealed so far, this at least confirms that we’ll only be getting one more Vault Hunter in the 2025 looter-shooter.

To unlock C4SH, players will need to own Story Pack 1, Mad Ellie, and the Vault of the Damned. The DLC will be made available as a standalone item on PSN, Xbox, and Steam stores when it releases in 2026. However, 2K has actually given players quite a few different ways to own the new character.

For your convenience, here is how to unlock the new Borderlands 4 DLC Vault Hunters when they are released:

Own Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition

Own the Vault Hunter Pack (included in Super Deluxe Edition)

Own Story Pack 1: Mad Ellie and the Vault of the Damned (included in Vault Hunter Pack)

Own Story Pack 2: (for the second Vault Hunter releasing in late 2026)

C4SH’s Kit and Abilities in Bl4

2K also gave us our first look at C4SH’s kit. Although we only got a graphic, we don’t exactly know what his skills are. From the image, it looks like the BL4 DLC Vault Hunter has a lot of Western imagery to it. For example, some of his items look like coffins, and of course, he has his pair of gambling dice.

Based on his description, though, it sounds like the new Vault Hunter will be a lot of chaotic fun. Similar to Vex, players will be able to cycle through the game’s six elements. The difference is that the character will be able to roll them at random.

Finally, 2K has described C4SH as being similar to X-Men’s Gambit. The new playable character will have poker cards that he can throw at enemies.