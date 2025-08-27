Amazon’s Echo Show 5 Is on Sale for $65. Again.

The perfect amount of intelligence for a home is comfortably between Skynet, murderous AI antagonist of the Terminator franchise, and a big, dumb pile of lumber and bricks. It should turn on your lights, not put your lights out. It should help you text your loved ones, not tell you it loves you.

Amazon’s been in the smart home hub biz since the earliest days, and they’ve gotten pretty good at it. The Echo Show 5 is, among Amazon’s Alexa-enabled smart displays, the best in its lineup, suitable for most people and most places in the home. And right now it’s $25 off.

Videos by VICE

a smart show

This third-generation Echo Show 5 is the latest in Amazon’s Echo lineup, released back in 2023. Because Big Tech is creepy at times, the built-in privacy shutter physically blocks the front-facing camera. Just a quick look will show you if you remembered to switch it shut; you’ll see red if it’s blocked.

The two-megapixel camera can handle video calls, but it’s no replacement for a webcam or your smartphone. The 5.5″ display is more useful for showing information that an audio-only Echo, such as the Echo Dot, couldn’t. See your upcoming calendar appointments and not just hear them.

As a smart home hub, you can use the built-in Alexa to issue voice commands to compatible, connected smart home devices. They don’t have to be Amazon devices, either. You could hook your SimpliSafe home security system into it or your Philips Hue smart bulbs, for instance.

The Echo Show 5 display is the perfect size for kitchen counters to help show you recipes as you cook. It tucks away on a table in the corner of the living room nicely so that when you want it to show you the week’s weather forecast, it’s large enough to see without having to walk right up to it.

The Echo Show 10, with its 10.1″ screen, is much more of a space hog. Not Spacehog, the alt-rockers, but as in a bit unwieldy for tucking onto nightstands and kitchen counters. As for the microphone on/off privacy switch—well, you’ll just have to take its word that it’s switched off.