Amy Lee, Poppy, and Courtney LaPlante Drop Stunning Collab “End Of You”

After teasing fans with a possible collaboration last week, Amy Lee, Poppy, and Courtney LaPlante have released a single together. “End Of You” arrives alongside a stunning music video featuring the three leading ladies of hardcore in a high-production hostage situation.

The video finds Lee, Poppy, and LaPlante at the mercy of a faceless man, head wrapped in bandages. With Lee and Poppy confined to their own elaborate prisons, kept under the watchful eye of an antique film camera, they perform for their creepy captor. He edits their film, then watches them on the screen of an ornate theater. Eventually, Lee and Poppy escape their rooms, turning the cameras away.

When Poppy finds herself in a room of mirrors, she seems to then summon LaPlante, who bursts through the mirrors with her distinct scream. Poppy escapes a burning hallway before all three converge on the theater stage. The captor has now become the prisoner, and his former entertainment now watches him in the same way.

The high production value of the video combined with the thrill of these three together on one song makes for a spine-tingling experience. You know that flutter in your stomach when you get a hit of something that feels so utterly familiar? “End Of You” checks all the boxes, and it starts with the pure nostalgia of Amy Lee’s incredibly unchanged vocals.

The Mother, The Daughter, and the Holy Spiritbox unleash new single “End of you”

“End Of You,” as a single, is a punch of industrial-esque sound, shifting between the three vocalists seamlessly. Their voices blend well together, chilling harmonies backed by sharp-edged electronica and heavy guitar in turn. When LaPlante enters, shattering the walls with her scream and thuddy guitars, everything seems to fall into place.

The trio teased the collab on August 27 with a badass photo posted to their social medias. Standing side by side, facing to the right with their long identical black hair streaming down their backs, the image set the hardcore world ablaze.

“In the name of the Mother, the Daughter, and the Holy Spiritbox,” one fan commented on the Instagram post shared by Poppy and LaPlante. Clearly the most iconic trio since the Holy Trinity.

The three have been in each other’s circles for a while now, notably with LaPlante getting mistaken for Poppy at the Grammys last year. That same year, Poppy performed with “Soft Spine” alongside Spiritbox at the Louder Than Life Festival. Poppy and LaPlante also provided vocals for two separate tracks on BABYMETAL’s recent album Metal Forth. Amy Lee, meanwhile, has been having a collab-heavy year. She worked with Halsey and K.Flay on tracks for the latest John Wick installment, and now set down a track with the people’s princesses of hardcore.

Photo by YouTube/Jensen Noen