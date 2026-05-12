An Antelope So Rare It’s Called the ‘Ghost of the Forest’ Is Being Saved From Extinction. Here’s How.

A once critically endangered antelope has been reintroduced to Kenya’s forests, though now that it’s there, good luck actually finding it. Its nickname tells you pretty much everything you need to know: “ghost of the forest.” The animal earned that title because of its ability to vanish into dense vegetation, camouflaging itself so completely that even standing a few feet away from it can feel like those videos where a guy in a military-grade Ghillie suit rises up from what you thought was just a serene forest.

According to Associated Press reporting, conservationists in Kenya are slowly rebuilding the population of the Mountain Bongo, a rare striped antelope native to the country’s forests. Fewer than 100 remain in the wild today.

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This is thanks in large part to the Mount Kenya Wildlife Conservancy, located along the forests of Mount Kenya. This is where conservationists are essentially running a survival boot camp for zoo-bred bongos before releasing them back into the wild. The animals must relearn how to feed themselves, avoid predators, and survive diseases without human support.

The conservancy recently brought in four male bongos from European zoos to diversify the species’ gene pool, part of a long-term goal to grow the wild population to 750 animals by 2050. Genetic diversity is of utmost importance, since avoiding inbreeding while rebuilding the species is essential, especially for CBCs that have already pushed to the brink of extinction thanks to a deadly mix of habitat loss, hunting, and disease outbreaks.

The ‘Ghost of the Forest’ Nearly Vanished Forever. Now It’s Returning to the Wild.

Before these introduction efforts, the last wild mountain bongo was spotted in Mount Kenya’s forest way back in 1994. Since then, conservation efforts have ramped up, and in 2022, conservationists have seen positive signs that the animals are adapting to life in the wild. Last year saw the birth of a fourth wild calf, a milestone conservationists have been dreaming of for literal decades, acting as living proof that they were indeed adapting.

Their reintroduction isn’t just good for the species but also for several others, as the forests where bongos live are linked to Kenya’s water systems and ecological stability. Saving just one animal helps protect this ecosystem, just as last year’s reintroduction of gray wolves to Yellowstone helped revive the national park’s dying ecosystem.

People tend to write off the extinction of an animal as a sad story that only affects that individual species, without realizing that losing one animal causes a chain reaction that can lead to full-on ecological collapse that will, absolutely, inevitably, affect you at some point.