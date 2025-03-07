An FCC Filing Shows That the Nintendo Switch 2 Is Fixing My Biggest Complaint About the Original Hardware

Seeing as I love ripping apart hardware, the Nintendo Switch was my favorite console for many reasons. Not only did I have access to an absolutely stellar library of games, but I got to replace many Joycon sticks that fell victim to stick drift. And even then, that wasn’t my biggest complaint about the console. Its abysmal WiFi download speeds were, and the only way around that was hardwiring the system with a dongle. It looks like Nintendo is hoping to future-proof the Switch 2 for a while, especially if a recent FCC filing has anything to say about it.

WiFi 6 Is Fundamentally a Game Changer for Games Like ‘Splatoon’, and Nintendo Switch 2 Has It Day One

Originally reported on by The Verge, WiFi 6 is confirmed for the Nintendo Switch 2. This falls in line with NFC, the IR Sensor, and the optical sensors that were teased during the reveal. Gone are the days of horrifically slow download speeds, and we are finally entering the 21st century. Hey, as much as I love Nintendo, that’s something to celebrate here.

It also seems that we’ll be able to charge the Nintendo Switch 2 from either the top or bottom USB-C port. Which also lends credence to the rumor of tablet orientation not really mattering. Combine that with the magnetic Joycons, and you’re in for a great time. But I still can’t get over the fact that I’ll finally be able to download a game on my Switch at faster than a snail’s pace. Plus, this should hopefully make the online experience much more accessible and exciting.

Trying to play games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or Splatoon 3 online with the Nintendo Switch was an exercise in patience at best and absurd at worst. But I’m hoping that WiFi 6 should alleviate some of the headaches when this console finally launches. Plus, if this new Mario Kart game actually does support 32+ racers? You already know I’m going to be on the track more often than ever. I do hope that they bring the best feature from the OLED Switch dock over to the Switch 2, and include an Ethernet plug-in. Best of both worlds, you know?