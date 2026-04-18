An MMO Is Shutting Down Just 2 Years After Launch, Studio Apologizes to Players

After just a brief two year run, this 2024 MMO with mixed reviews is officially shutting down.

Legend of Heavenly Destiny Is Shutting Down

Screenshot: tygame

Legend of Heavenly Destiny is a Chinese MMO that launched in the summer of 2024. Although the game had a promising player count to start, dwindling numbers of active players have resulted in a game that is no longer financially viable for the team to support.

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The developer and producer, tygame, have delisted the game from Steam and will be fully shutting down the servers on July 12, 2026.

“Due to recent shifts in the game’s active player ecosystem, we regret to inform you that current revenue levels are no longer sufficient to sustain the substantial costs associated with server operation and daily maintenance. After extensive internal evaluation and a difficult decision-making process, we must regretfully announce that Legend of Heavenly Destiny will officially cease operations and shut down all servers on July 12, 2026.”

Gamers who have been actively engaged in Legend of Heavenly Destiny are likely disappointed to hear this news, but perhaps not surprised given the steep drop in active players. Players who are still active will want to utilize any remaining in-game currency and items in their accounts before the shutdown arrives.

The fanbase should take note of the following dates (the first of which has already passed) for big changes to the game’s ecosystem:

April 13, 2026 (Effective Immediately): All in-game top-up and in-app purchase functions have been completely disabled. You will no longer be able to make any monetary transactions within the game.

All in-game top-up and in-app purchase functions have been completely disabled. You will no longer be able to make any monetary transactions within the game. July 12, 2026: Official Server Shutdown. At this time, you will no longer be able to connect to or log in to the game, and the game will also be removed from the Steam Store for download.

The update that announced the shutdown also included an apology to fans, as well as a thank you to those players who engaged with the project during its two-year run.

“During this difficult time, we once again offer our deepest apologies and sincerest thanks to every player who has accompanied Legend of Heavenly Destiny on its journey to this day. Thank you for having made this world your home. We wish you all happiness in your daily lives and continued joy in your future gaming adventures!”

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Legend of Heavenly Destiny goes offline on July 12, 2026.