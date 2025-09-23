THC Brownie Bites That Get You Baked, Not Burned

The next time you’re craving chocolate, do yourself a favor and order the Mood Andy’s THC Brownie Bites. These are yummy and gooey and will mellow you out so that any situation is pleasant. They’re like little bites of chocolate heaven that come with a chill and soothing high.

Batch Power

The brownies contain 10mg Delta-9 THC and 10mg CBD per piece. This is nothing to scoff at, but it’s a moderate dose for an experienced edible user. It’s enough to have you levitating, but not so much that you’re having out-of-body experiences. But I’ll talk more about that in a minute.

You get six brownie bites (which are really more like two bites unless you have a massive mouth) for a total of 60mg THC per package. And that is enough to have you astral projecting to another plane. I recommend starting with one of them the first time you try them. Do not eat another if you don’t feel anything after a while, because they can take a while to kick in.

Chocolate Therapy

For a night-in or a chill night-out, these deliver a delightful high. They hit that sweet spot between comfy on the couch and vibing with a conversation. You’ll be social and relaxed, making them ideal for a sleepover-style hangout or a fun trivia night. You’ll feel mellow but still grounded and present, instead of floating off to Never Never Land.

I like to think these are the perfect way to kick off Thanksgiving dinner with your overly dramatic family. You can keep your cool while they fight about politics. No one will even be able to tell you’re stoned since they don’t make your eyes super red or turn you into a zonked zombie. And that wonderful occasion is just weeks away, so it’s time to prepare.

They take time to work, though, so make sure you take them before you roll up to your aunt’s house. I ate two at once (don’t try that at home, kids, at least not right away), and it took over an hour for me to feel anything. But around the 70-minute mark, that strong sensation of sinking set in. I became consumed with the show on TV, even though I had fought my fiancé when he put it on.

It makes your less-than-favorite things easily tolerable, if not enjoyable. And it all happens at once. The CBD keeps you calm while the THC makes you euphoric and effortlessly happy. Just make sure you take it well ahead of time, as it might take even longer to kick in if you have a higher tolerance to THC.

Dangerously Delicious and Decadent

Courtesy of author

Here’s where the brownies shine. They dazzle. They WOW. These are as fudgey as can be. The word “moist” doesn’t even begin to describe how dank and gooey these are. With a dense but soft texture, it’s hard not to eat the whole bag at once. And that chocolate flavor is unmatched, waking up your taste buds just to give them a decadent hug.

If I dare say, these taste homemade. That’s the second treat from Andy’s Bakery that could be from someone’s home kitchen, so Mood’s sweet treats are nothing like Chips Ahoy or Little Debbie cakes. They taste like they were made with love, not machines. If you wanted a lighter edible, I’d recommend one of the crispy or crunchy treats, the ones similar to Rice Krispies Treats.

These are made with cocoa, milk chocolate, and dark chocolate, so they didn’t hold back with that flavor. It’s a bold chocolate profile, perfect for those sad days when you need a little boost of dopamine and serotonin. And the high that comes with these doesn’t hurt either. If the euphoria doesn’t put you in a better mood, the luscious flavor definitely will.

I could taste a very subtle hint of hemp in them, but that might be because I taste a lot of edibles. However, I shared them with some newbies (including my mom), and she didn’t taste anything off. For anyone who is turned off by edibles that taste like, well, edibles, these are a fabulous option that won’t feel like you’re eating grass.

The Simple Charm of Mood

Like most Mood products, these come in a brown paper package, leaning into the homemade aesthetic and giving them a cozy feel. You can take them on vacation or put them in your work bag, just in case you need a pick-me-up in the middle of your day.

Mood products always put quality above quantity, so while you only get six, each one is like a chocolate vacation that will make your day. And the small size of the brownies makes them ideal for a quick snack that will get your high going, rather than a treat you have to take time out of your day. I do recommend savoring these slowly, because you’ll be sad when they’re gone, and you shouldn’t eat too many at once anyway.

Easy Brownie Points

Maybe I’m scarred from the days when I had to make my own edibles or buy questionable ones from dealers. But these are unbelievably cheap. You get six for just $13. That’s only about $2 per brownie, a.k.a. $2 per 10mg THC. These days, most 5g THC drinks are about $6, so the brownies are a fraction of that.

You can also buy these in packs of two or four, which increases the price per piece. Even so, the most it can cost you is $4 per brownie! And if you want to save more money, you can choose the subscribe and save option, which gives you a 15% discount on whichever pack you want. Take it from me, just get the pack of six. They’re insanely cheap, and you’ll be bummed when you run out.

Best Served High

Nothing can turn a bad day into a good one quite like Mood Andy’s THC Brownie Bites. Even if they didn’t have weed in them, they’d be an extraordinary product. I don’t know what’s better — the high or the flavor. These don’t disappoint on any front, and the only downside is that you have to wait a little for them to kick in. But that’s edibles for you.