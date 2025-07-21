Angry Fans Says ‘Slipknot Just Spit in Your Faces’ as Rare Box-Set Sells Out Instantly

Slipknot just revealed what exactly their recent mystery website was counting down to, and it has some fans really pissed off, with one person saying that they “just spit in your faces.”

Earlier this month, the band began teasing something big, but it was not entirely clear what. They launched a new website, 742617000027.net, which was redirected from youcantkillme.com, a site they set up before performing a surprise intimate show in California last year, which kicked off their 25th-anniversary tour, as first reported by Ticket News.

When fans went to the homepage, there was a text that read: “Worse forwards than backwards.” There was also a box where you could type something in. TN reported that some people who typed “Slipknot” into the space were met with this response: “You have nothing to contribute so stay the fuck out,” but at least one person reported on Reddit that they seemingly cracked the code after typing “comeplaydying” in the text box.

The cryptic website had some blurred artwork from the era of Slipknot’s 1999 self-titled album, featuring late drummer Joey Jordison and former percussionist Chris Fehn. There was music playing in the background, and a clock appeared to be counting down to today, Monday, July 21.

Now, over on Reddit, fans are reporting that the site was in fact counting down to the release of an exclusive 6-LP deluxe box set of the iconic album, but that it crashed and most people could not secure.

“Wtf is happening. I just got kicked of the website and nothing happened. Did anyone else get the same?” one person posted, to which another replied, “Yep same here. Either we gave it the Hug of Death or they’re currently updating it…” Ultimately, it’c unclear what exactly crashed the site be it a high volume of traffic (“the Hug of Death”) or some other circumstance, but either way, fans are angry.

After the limited box-set sold out instantly, some fans took to social media to sound off.

In a post titled “Slipknot just spit in your faces,” a furious fan wrote:

“Only 100 box sets made. Two hundred fifty bucks a pop. Instantly sold out and now they’re rotting on eBay for three grand. This wasn’t for fans. This was a scalper feast. They knew exactly what they were doing and did it anyway. There’s nothing “celebratory” about shutting out your entire fanbase. This was a manufactured hype scam, plain and simple. If there’s no wider release coming, this whole thing was a giant ‘fuck you’ to the people who actually kept this band alive.”

At this time, the band does not appear to have commented on the situation, but it’s not hard to see the justification in their fury.