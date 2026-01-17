Animal Crossing: New Horizons Hotel Visitors Explained (Why You Can’t Invite Them to Your Island)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ big update has arrived and players can begin optimizing their hotel to attract a variety of adorable tourists to their island. Unfortunately, those tourists will only be staying for temporary visits though.

Can Animal Crossing Tourists Live on Your island?

Screenshot: Nintendo

The 3.0 update introduces the hotel to Animal Crossing: New Horizons and its rooms are able to attract a huge variety of different animals to the player island as tourists. Many players may want to invite these guests to stay on their island more permanently, but that is not a supported feature at this time.

Although hotel visitors will explore player islands, participate in group activities, and even talk about how much they wish they could stay longer, there is currently no way for a player to offer a permanent resident spot to visitors who arrive on their island as tourists.

This is likely particularly frustrating for players who have prior residents visit the island who were old favorites. Some of these visitors will talk about their time living on the island and how much they miss it.

At this time, tourists are tied to the hotel’s check-in and check-out schedule. There is no way to get a tourist to stay on the island when their check-out time arrives. This is likely because tourist NPCs are running a different AI model than typical visitors. The two different type of island guests do not share the same dialogue options.

It’s a bit of a heartbreaker for now, and lots of fans seem upset at this limitations, so it will be very interesting to see if Nintendo makes any adjustments in future updates concerning the hotel tourists.

The 3.0 update is a huge content addition for the 2020 Nintendo Switch title that aims to bring players back to their islands once again. This patch is full of new activities, items, and mechanics.

Here is a breakdown of the biggest highlights:

Kapp’n’s family’s hotel – If you’re looking to help out Kapp’n and his crew, they’ll let you design themed rooms for the guests. Decorating a hotel room (or helping Tom Nook out with certain DIY requests) will also give you hotel tickets that can then be used in the souvenir shop.

– If you’re looking to help out Kapp’n and his crew, they’ll let you design themed rooms for the guests. Decorating a hotel room (or helping Tom Nook out with certain DIY requests) will also give you hotel tickets that can then be used in the souvenir shop. Home storage expansion – Players are now able to upgrade their storage two more times—for a max of 9000.

– Players are now able to upgrade their storage two more times—for a max of 9000. New island cleanup service – Talk to Resetti to learn about his new cleanup service. He can tidy up certain areas of your island or even the entire thing.

– Talk to Resetti to learn about his new cleanup service. He can tidy up certain areas of your island or even the entire thing. Slumber islands (requires Nintendo Online membership) – Players can now create up to three Slumber Islands separate from their main island. On these dreamy islands, you can let your imagination run free—terraform, build, and decorate with items you’ve previously obtained.

– Players can now create up to three Slumber Islands separate from their main island. On these dreamy islands, you can let your imagination run free—terraform, build, and decorate with items you’ve previously obtained. New collaborations – Players will be able to find new collaborations such as LEGO items, retro Nintendo knickknacks, and stuff that’s obtained by scanning select amiibo accessories.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 3.0 is available now as a free update for all players. Players who already own Animal Crossing: New Horizon, can purchase the Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade pack to get additional enhancements.