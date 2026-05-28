Another Indie Game of the Year Contender Releases Tomorrow

The first half of 2026 has been absolutely stacked with possible game of the year contenders and the trend isn’t slowing down as May comes to an end. Tomorrow brings the release of a highly-anticipated indie title that is already getting 10/10 scores from some early reviews.

Mina The Hollower Releases On May 29

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The creator of Shovel Knight is finally back with Mina the Hollower. The new indie action-adventure platformer was announced a few years ago, back in 2022, but the title is finally arriving on PC and consoles this week.

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For those who are unfamiliar with Mina the Hollower, the game is a top down platformer with old school vibes that is full of challenging and clever combat encounters.

“Descend into a frightful world of action-adventure in Mina the Hollower. Take control of Mina, a renowned Hollower hurtled into a desperate mission to rescue a cursed island. Burrow beneath hazards and monsters, whip foes into oblivion, and gear up with an arsenal of sidearms and trinkets.

Explore a vast world filled with pixel-perfect graphics, masterful gameplay, beastly bosses, and infectious music. Encounter a cast of bizarre characters, search out secrets in an array of exotic locales, and illuminate the omnipresent darkness in Mina the Hollower, a brand new game from the developers who brought you Shovel Knight!”

Early reviews have been very positive so far and the game even scored a perfect 10/10 from IGN, TheGamer, and Shacknews.

Some of Mina the Hollower’s key features include:

Hauntingly authentic 8-bit visuals in the style of Game Boy Color, refined for the modern era.

Modern touches abound: detailed animation, widescreen visuals, and rock-solid controls!

Leap, dodge, and burrow through the ground to battle monsters or navigate the world.

Lash at foes with your trusty whip, Nightstar- or choose from an arsenal of weapons, each with a totally different move set.

Discover and utilize a reliquary’s worth of unusual Sidearms to gain the advantage in combat.

Collect and equip Trinkets to acquire a variety of exotic effects. Level Mina up to suit your unique playstyle.

Electrifying soundtrack by chiptune virtuoso, Jake Kaufman.

Descend into the depths of madness with a bone-chilling, yet heartwarming tale inspired by Victorian Gothic horror.

Explore a huge, dark world brimming with secrets, challenging battles, and interconnected level design.

It will be very interesting to see if players connect with the game the same way many critics have and if it ends up scoring high user reviews on Metacritic and Steam. The project is likely on track to be a nominee for Indie Game of the Year based on what we’ve heard so far, but it will be exciting to see if it breaks through and gains enough popularity to potentially make the regular Game of the Year list as well when December arrives.

Be sure to check back soon for more Mina the Hollower and other indie game news and updates.

Mina the Hollower releases May 29 for Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series consoles.