Aphex Twin Enlists a 12-Year-Old to Direct First Music Video in 17 Years

Cult knob-twiddler, Aphex Twin, shared a beguilingly odd new music video today for “CIRKLON3 [ Колхозная mix ],” off his forthcoming Cheetah EP. It marks his first video 17 years, and comes directed by a 12-year-old from Dublin, Ireland Ryan Wyer. Featuring lots of kids who are presumably his peers, extensive use of preset video effects, and an age-appropriate kin of sincerity, it’s weirdly beautiful, and certainly keeps us on our toes.

Cheetah will be out July 8 on Warp Records; Aphex Twin announced it with an old-school flourish, by mailing flyers to record stores.



