Apple Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Over Siri ‘Listening’ to Your Conversations

To resolve a five-year-old lawsuit accusing Apple of using Siri to spy on users, the tech company has agreed to pay $95 million in a settlement.

The lawsuit alleged that Apple used its Siri-equipped devices to record conversations and share some of them with advertisers. All this was done without users even saying the trigger words “Hey Siri,” the suit claimed.

According to the filing, Apple “continues to deny any and all alleged wrongdoing and liability, specifically denies each of the Plaintiffs’ contentions and claims, and continues to deny that the Plaintiffs’ claims and allegations would be suitable for class action status.”

However, Apple has agreed to pay $95 million in a proposed settlement—which was filed on Tuesday. If approved, consumers who owned Apple devices between Sept. 17, 2014 and Dec. 31, 2024 could file claims.

That’s right—you could potentially receive a whopping $20 per device (but you max out at five devices, so up to $100 total). Maybe spend it on a product from what may or may not be a targeted ad.